Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market 2019 Top Leading Players: Medtronic, Ekso Bionics, Biocontrol Medical, Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical

Advances in 3D printing, nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence have helped in wide commercialization of medical bionic implants. Researchers and industry players have increasingly benefitted from the adoption of multidisciplinary approaches to develop more functional artificial organs that can closely mimic the functions of its organic counterpart. Novel development in implantable bionic devices will help in finding cutting-edge treatments in critical hearing and vision problems. Some of the areas generating groundswell of interest among the research community are brain implants, bionic kidneys and pancreas. Top players have garnered colossal revenue gains from the Americas over the past few years, owing to presence of markedly robust healthcare systems. Considerable headwinds to the market in near future will come from Asia Pacific.



Bionic implants are artificially engineered devices that are implanted into a human to replace a natural organ. The main purpose of bionic implants is to provide life support to prevent imminent death while awaiting a transplant and improve a patient’s ability to interact socially.

The Americas dominates the medical bionic implant/artificial organs market owing to the introduction of advanced medical bionic implants by major market players.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing medical bionic implant/artificial organs market owing to a huge patient pool, increasing demand for advanced treatments, and development in the healthcare technology.

The global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

St. Jude Medical

Zimmer Biomet

Ekso Bionics

Biocontrol Medical

Cochlear

Orthofix International

Aleva Neurotherapeutics

Cyberonics

LivaNova

NeuroPace

Ossur

Second Sight Medical Products



Market size by Product

Bionic Implants

Artificial Organs



Market size by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research and Academic Institutes

Others



Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

…



The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs submarkets, with respect to key regions.

