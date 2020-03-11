Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powder Market 2019 – Expert Survey, Analysis And Market Professional Inspection Report 2026

Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powder Market Outlook

Growing consumer awareness about healthy food has triggered the demand for food nutrients or ingredients in recent years. Giant food product manufacturers across the globe have understood the fact that unless they include these healthy nutrients in their food formula or composition, the growth of their product in the market is likely to remain stagnant. Omega-3, which can be derived from fish oil as well as various vegetative sources has created an important space in the food nutrients industry with its superior functionality. Microencapsulation technology of omega-3 powder helped to minimize oxidative deterioration and allows their use in stable and easy-to-handle form.

Reasons for covering this Title- Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powder Market

Microencapsulated omega-3 powder is gaining popularity in the human nutrition industry with new application areas such as infant formula and more. Increasing dietary deficiency related health issues and cardiovascular diseases have created demand for microencapsulated omega-3 powder that are tailored to meet special needs and dietary preferences of the consumers. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for our wellbeing, since they play an active part in the improvement of cognitive capacities and in wellbeing support. Multiple R&D study confirms the advantages of EPA and DHA in heart, brain and intellectual wellbeing, and in pre-natal brain and eye advancement. In order to cater to the growing demand for microencapsulated omega-3 powder in food product formulations, microencapsulated omega-3 powder manufacturers are launching and offering new product variants to their consumers.

Global Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powder: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global microencapsulated omega-3 powder market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of distribution channel, the global microencapsulated omega-3 powder market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Store-based Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Discount Stores Food & Drink Health Stores Online



On the basis of type, the global microencapsulated omega-3 powder market has been segmented as –

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

Global Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powder Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global microencapsulated omega-3 powder market are Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Skuny Bioscience Co., Ltd., Clover Corporation, Biosearch, SA, Benexia, Socius Ingredients, Stepan Company, Wincobel, Venketesh Biosciences LLP, KD Pharma Group and others.

Launching new microencapsulated omega-3 powder product variants, generating awareness about the benefits of microencapsulated omega-3 powder through various promotional activities are some of the key drivers supporting the microencapsulated omega-3 powder market growth in the near future.

Key Product Launches in Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powder Market

In September 2017 , Benexia, Chile-based leader in the vertical cultivation and processing of chia seed ingredients launched chia based microencapsulated omega-3 powder under ALA Powder™ brand.

, Chile-based leader in the vertical cultivation and processing of chia seed ingredients launched chia based microencapsulated omega-3 powder under ALA Powder™ brand. In the year 2015, Glanbia, an active participant in the food ingredients industry, has launched Omega-3 powder under OmniMEGA™ brand name. The company confirmed that the new product will address the various challenges such as auto-oxidation, limited shelf-life, sensitivities to air, heat, light and humidity faced by other existing omega-3 powder brands available in the market.

Opportunities for Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powder Market Participants

The microencapsulated omega-3 powder market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of new microencapsulated omega-3 powder product variants. Catering the growing demand for microencapsulated omega-3 powder containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Microencapsulated omega-3 powder products containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include: