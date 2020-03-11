Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis to 2025”.



Microneedle drug delivery systems usually include hollow microneedle and solid microneedle technology, offer patient-friendly delivery solutions for vaccines or difficult-to-deliver biologics for particularly needle-phobic patients.

Intradermal drug delivery is increasingly recognized as a potential solution to many of the challenges faced by new and existing medicines. Intradermal dosing provides the opportunity to more effectively administer agents such as small molecules, biologics, and vaccines, allowing for improved bioavailability. Nonetheless, the widespread use of this route of administration continues to be limited by technical challenges in the performing of intradermal injections, which requires specialized training and has poor reproducibility.

Microneedles are a rapidly growing technology developed to solve issues surrounding intradermal drug administration. While many microneedle platforms have been developed over nearly 2 decades, the issues and concerns remain largely the same.

The key players covered in this study

3M

Zosano Pharma

Becton-DickinsonBDTechnologies

Nanopass Technologies

Corium

Valeritas

Nitto

Microdermics

TheraJect

Vaxxas

Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hollow Microneedle Technology

Solid Microneedle Technology

Dissolving Microneedles Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Drug Delivery

Vaccine Delivery

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

