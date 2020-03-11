Microneedling Market: Industry Trends, Opportunities, and Regional Outlook

Microneedling is a procedure that involves the use of needles to make small holes in the skin. The aim of the procedure is to generate new collagen and skin tissue. The treatment is primarily used on the face. It is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat wrinkles, stretch marks, hyperpigmentation, scars, and cellulite. It has several advantages such as less painful and quick procedure with good results. However, the procedure is not safe for people taking medications for acne, patients with skin diseases such as psoriasis or eczema, patients who have recently undergone radiation therapy, and pregnant women. Bleeding, infection, bruising, and peeling are various side effects of the procedure.

The global microneedling market is driven by surge in demand for minimally invasive and effective therapeutic procedures, rise in adoption of skin care aesthetics among youngsters and adults, and increase in incidence of skin infections, acne vulgaris chronic hyperpigmentation, and other skin problems. A report published by the Adolescent Health, Medicine and Therapeutics stated that acne vulgaris is the most common skin condition diagnosed in adolescents across the globe. Furthermore, changes in lifestyle and rise in emphasis on skin care, especially among women are anticipated to drive the microneedling market during the forecast period. However, the microneedling market is expected to be restrained by lack of health care professionals well-equipped with advanced technologies of skin care, especially in developing countries and number of side effects such as redness, swelling, or mild to moderate sunburn.

The global microneedling market can be segmented based on product, needle material, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the microneedling market can be divided into derma-stamp, dermapen, and dermarollers. The dermapen segment is projected to account for major market share during the forecast period due to extensive use of dermapen for microneedling and rise in demand for dermapen among dermatologists. Based on needle material, the global microneedling market can be classified into silicon microneedle, metal microneedle, hollow metal microneedle, solid metal microneedle, and glass hollow microneedle. In terms of end-user, the microneedling market can be categorized into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and others. The dermatology clinics segment is anticipated to be driven by increase in the number of dermatology clinics offering non-invasive cosmetic procedures and rise in the number of microneedling procedures in clinics.

The global microneedling market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017. The market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the U.S. Factors such as rise in the number of women opting for non-invasive cosmetic procedures, increase in demand for skin rejuvenation & resurfacing procedures, and surge in the number of players offering products for microneeedling contribute to the growth of the market. The market in Europe is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to availability of funds for research and development activities, steady rise in the number of cosmetic procedures, and increase in adoption of skin care and cosmetic procedures. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by shift from invasive to non-invasive cosmetic procedures, improving health care infrastructure, and rise in the number of women with acne, scars, and other skin problems. Moreover, large number of companies focusing on geographical expansion fuels the growth of the market in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Key players operating in the global Microneedling market are Salient Medical Solutions, Dermaroller GmbH, MDPen Fractional Microdermal Needling, DermaConcepts, ConceptSkincare, Eclipse, Bellaire Industry, Weyergans High Care, Bomtech Electronics Co., Ltd., and 4T Medical.

