Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market will Exhibit a CAGR of 3.80% Between 2014 and 2020

Mouth ulcers, also known as aphthous ulcers, are painful open sores or lesions that are mostly found inside the mouth, either singly or in clusters. Mouth ulcers are extremely common and the prevalence rate is 2% to 60% among the global population. Various classes of drugs such as corticosteroid, analgesic, anesthetic, antihistamine and antimicrobial are utilized for the treatment of mouth ulcers. This research report on mouth ulcers treatment market explains various advancements occurring in this market and analyzes the global mouth ulcers treatment market by formulation, indication, drug class as well as geographic regions. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides market dynamics of various segments and sub-segments that are included in the report in a precise manner.

A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the global mouth ulcers treatment market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis and key players’ heat map analysis in 2013 in the mouth ulcers treatment market. Mouth ulcers treatment market report also explains about positive and negative factors for each of the formulations, drug class as well as indications.

The global market for mouth ulcers is segmented based on formulation into mouthwash, gels, spray and lozenge. The market for these formulations has been extensively analyzed based on consistency, effectiveness and sales revenue of the various formulations developed by the manufacturers. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each formulation has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020. The report on the mouth ulcers treatment market also provides % compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each of the aforementioned market segment and sub segment for the forecast period 2014 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year.

In addition, the global market for mouth ulcers treatment is segmented based on the indication. The segment is categorized into aphthous stomatitis, oral lichen planus and others. The market for these indications of mouth ulcers treatment has been extensively analyzed based on demand of various treatment options among population. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each segment has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020. The report on the mouth ulcers treatment market also provides % compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each market segment and sub segment for the forecast period 2014 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year.

Likewise, the global market for mouth ulcers is segmented based on drug class into corticosteroid, anesthetic, analgesic, antihistamine and antimicrobial. The market for these drug classes has been extensively analyzed based on consistency, effectiveness and sales revenue of the various classes developed by the manufacturers. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each drug class has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020. The report on the mouth ulcers treatment market also provides % compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each of the aforementioned market segment and sub segment for the forecast period 2014 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year.

Geographically, the mouth ulcers treatment market has been categorized into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period 2012 to 2020 along with CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2014 to 2020. The research study also incorporates the competitive scenario of major players in these regions.

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants to help establish a strong presence and for existing market players to increase their market share. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the mouth ulcers treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Major market players profiled in this report includes include 3M Healthcare, Bristol Meyer Squibb Company, ECR Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Church & Dwight Co, Inc. among others.

The global mouth ulcers treatment market is segmented as follows:

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market, by Formulation Mouthwash Gel Spray Lozenge



Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market, by Indication Aphthous Stomatitis Oral Lichen Planus Others



Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market, by Drug Class Corticosteroid Anesthetic Analgesic Antihistamine Antimicrobial

