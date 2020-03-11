Mushroom Substrate Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2028

A mushroom substrate is a substance on which mushroom grows, it acts as a medium for mycelium to grow and proliferate. The most common mushroom substrate used is cereal straw such as rye, wheat and oats, as it helps to grow many different varieties of mushroom. Mushroom cultivation is an old practice but now it has become popular across the globe. Mushroom substrates are utilized mostly by producers for the small-scale production of mycelium. Mushroom substrates can be produced from any clean agricultural waste material on which spawn is added. Spawn is a nutritious material on which mycelium starts growing and then the mushroom starts colonizing on mushroom substrates. Use of mushroom substrate is also an eco-friendly way of cultivating mushroom. Mycelium cultivation through mushroom substrates has helped to ease the helplessness of poverty and have strengthened livelihoods, as it does not require access to land and significant capital investment. As a result of these properties, call for mushroom substrates is witnessing increasing demand in the market.

Recently, there has been an increase in demand for mushroom due to its medicinal properties. Today, approximately 6 -7% of edible mushroom is known to have medicinal properties and have been used in traditional Chinese medicine since ages. Mushroom cultivation using mushroom substrates plays an important role in supporting the local economy of a rural area by contributing to nutritious food, food security, medicine, income through trade and offering opportunities for small-scale food processing industry; that too without investing much on raw material. Due to the above-mentioned reasons, it is expected that the demand for mushroom substrate is likely to remain steady over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

In the past few decades, the use of mushroom substrates in many developing countries has increased, owing to rising cost of raw material and increasing awareness among the consumers

Global Mushroom Substrates: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global mushroom substrates market has been segmented as –

Sawdust

Grain

Plug/Dowel

Others

On the basis of Sales Channel, the global Mushroom Substrates market has been segmented as –

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online Stores

Others

Global Mushroom Substrates Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants operating in the global mushroom substrates market are: JSC Ramundas, Anyang Gemco Energy Machinery Co., Ltd, North Spore, Weimar Enterprise Sdn Bhd., Baltic Wood Service, SETAV LTD., Ontario Sawdust Supplies Ltd, Millwood Holdings Limited., Artesia Sawdust, Freres Lumber Co., Inc. and The Frantz Company among others.

The global mushroom substrates market has evolved over the time due to the increase in demand for organic mushroom in the foodservice industry and is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The mushroom substrate market is highly enterprising in nature as demand and supply scenario keeps on changing from one edge to the other. Mushroom substrates are the key ingredient for ex-situ mushroom cultivation, which required no access to land. Mushroom cultivation with the help of mushroom substrate helps the cultivator to offer consistent and predictable quantities and quality of mushrooms, which helps them to attract and enhance a consumer base. Increasing effective communication and good relationship among growers and suppliers have ensured effective flow of mushroom substrate from one region to another. Lack of commercialization and advertisement of mushroom substrate has not been up to the mark, due to which the market for mushroom substrate has observed some hindrance. Although, players operating in this business could take advantage of such shortcomings in order to create lucrative opportunity in the mushroom substrate market. Moreover, the opportunities also lie for the players who wish to enter the mushroom substrates market, as the involvement of big players for mushroom substrates is still lacking at a global level.

The analysis will be done a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the types, end uses and applications of the segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.