Neurosurgery Surgical Robots Market: Industry Trends, Opportunities, and Regional Outlook

Neurosurgery is the procedure of diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, such as, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, strokes, aneurysms, degenerative diseases, and trauma to the spinal cord and brain. Neurosurgery surgical robots help surgeons in performing complex surgeries with more flexibility and precision. Robotic surgeries offer many advantages, such as, fewer complications in terms of pain and blood loss, lower risk of surgical site infection, quick recovery, and smaller scars. Neurosurgery surgical robots are mostly preferred in minimally invasive surgeries for better precision. Mechanical arms and camera arms are the widely used robotic surgical systems. Compared to other types of minimally invasive surgeries, robotic surgery provides better view and more precision to the surgeons. The surgeon controls the system through a computer console placed in the operating room. The console has a camera that provides detailed 3D images of the operating site.

The global neurosurgery surgical robots market is primarily driven by increase in incidence of neurological disorders, growth in geriatric population, and rise in the number of neurosurgery performed. Also, rapid increase in the number of robotic surgery, rise in minimally invasive surgeries, and increase in the purchasing power of hospitals are expected to boost the growth of the global neurosurgery surgical robots market during the analysis period. Furthermore, rise in adoption of technologically advanced health care devices and advancement in health care are projected to boost the growth of the global neurosurgery surgical robots market in the next few years. Aging is associated with a large number of diseases and disorders. Majority of elderly people suffer from neurological disorders. According to the Administration for Community Living, geriatric population (of 65 years or older) in the U.S. stood at 46.2 million in 2014. Therefore, increase in aging population is likely to drive the global neurosurgery surgical robots market during the forecast period. Furthermore, existing market players are deploying advanced techniques and strategies to develop novel processes for manufacturing of technologically enhanced neurosurgery surgical robots. This is anticipated to propel the demand for neurosurgery surgical robots for diagnosis of diseases during the forecast period. However, high cost of neurosurgery surgical robots and lack of skilled professions are expected to restrain the growth of the neurosurgery surgical robots market in the next few years.

The global neurosurgery surgical robots market can be segmented based on component, end-user, and region. Based on component, the neurosurgery surgical robots market can be bifurcated into systems, accessories, and services. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

In terms of region, the global neurosurgery surgical robots market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the leading share of the global market in 2017 owing to rapid progress in the health care industry as well as high adoption of advanced health care devices in the region. Increase in prevalence of neurological disorders and presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region are expected to boost the neurosurgery surgical robots market in North America during the forecast period. Asia Pacific and Latin America are likely to be highly lucrative markets for neurosurgery surgical robots in the near future. The neurosurgery surgical robots market in these regions is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to large population base, increase in the number of hospitals, and rise in government investment for the advancement of health care in the regions.

Key players operating in the global neurosurgery surgical robots market include Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Renishaw plc, KUKA AG, Mazor Robotics, Medtronic plc, THINK Surgical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

