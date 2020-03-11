New Developments with Operational Updates in Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The consumption of Hybrid Smart Parking Platform in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Streetline, Libelium, etc.

Smart parking solutions are a need for today owing to the increasing number of vehicles and the lack of parking spaces. Many companies are investing into the smart parking management market. Streetline has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the global product line strategy leadership award for the year 2016. Streetline uses machine learning techniques to deploy hybrid smart parking platform in order to merge data that is collected for real time parking guidance and analytics. Streetline is considered to be a world leader in smart parking solutions and management.

North America region holds the largest market share of global hybrid smart parking platform market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing number of vehicles on street and growing awareness about pollution measures in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows implementation of advanced technologies and better connectivity for real time data streaming.

Hybrid smart parking platform market has been segmented on the basis of component, parking type, solution and application. The parking type segment is further bifurcated into on street parking and off street parking. On street parking refers to parking of vehicles along the streets whereas off street parking refers to parking of vehicles in the garages and parking lots. This is owning to the growing demand for smart city solutions and increasing need for parking space management in order to avoid traffic congestion and maintain better air quality by reducing the traffic problems.

Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform market size will reach 2830 million US$ by 2025, from 790 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hybrid Smart Parking Platform.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Streetline

Libelium

Tata Elxsi

IPS Group

Kapsch TrafficCom

NuPark

Siemens

Robert Bosch

Huawei Technologies

Acer

