Nucleotide Premix Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2019-2028 by TMR | Vitablend Nederland B.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia plc

Nucleotide Premix Market: Outlook

Nucleotides are conditionally essential nutrients that are one of the structural component or building block of ribonucleic acid (RNA) and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). Nucleotide is consist of a molecule of sugar and one of phosphoric acid plus a base (one of four chemicals: guanine, adenine, cytosine, and thymine). Premix is usually referred to a product or substance that is mixed in an early stage in the manufacturing process. Premixes are used to enrich products and enhance product formula. Nucleotide premixes are the customized blend of nucleotides and other nutrients that are used in the food and beverages fortification.

Applications and Functions of Nucleotide Premixes.

Nucleotide is the building blocks of nucleic acids. Besides this, nucleotide act as a base for another molecule such as adenosine triphosphate, the primary energy molecule of the cell. Cyclic adenosine monophosphate also contains nucleotide. Nucleotide or nucleotide premix are used in many chemical reactions that play roles in metabolism. Nucleotide premixes are used in infant formula, clinical nutrition, in the fortification of nutritional drinks, and other products such as sports nutrition and nutritional drink for athletes. Nucleotide premix is also used in dairy products such as yogurt, fortified milk, powdered milk, and other dairy products. Nucleotide premix is also used in the dietary supplement in the form of powder or liquid to enrich the nutritional value. Nucleotide premix is also used in medical nutrition specifically made for hospitalized people which may be recommended by the doctors for healthy diet nutrition.

Global Nucleotide Premix Market: Key Players

The global nucleotide premix market is evolving due to the growing demand for food premixes in the infant formula application and food fortification. Many industrialists are focusing on nucleotide premixes, due to its various application in food products and dietary supplements. Some of the global key manufacturers and suppliers of nucleotide premixes are Vitablend Nederland B.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia plc, Cargill, Inc., Watson Inc., Corbion Purac, Jubilant Life Sciences, Nanjing Biotogether Co. Ltd, BioAtlas, and Premier Research Labs. Apart from them, more industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the nucleotide premixes as the demand for the nucleotide premixes is growing among the consumers globally.

