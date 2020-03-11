Over the Air Reception Devices Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Over The Air (OTA) is a standard supported by Nokia, SmartTrust, and various other network providers for the transmission and receiving of application-related data in a wireless communications system. Governments are supporting the healthy utilization of over the air reception devices. Over-the-air reception devices (OTARD) are rules framed according to the 1996 Telecommunications Act and implemented by the FCC under the direction of the United States (U.S.) Congress.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules for over-the-air-reception devices (OTARD) safeguards a tenant or property owner’s right to mount, maintain, or utilize an antenna to obtain cinematographic programming from television broadcast stations, broadband radio services, and direct broadcast satellites. OTARD rules are applicable to rental property where the renter has limited use of an area, and to customer-end antennas that receive and transmit fixed wireless signals. Under the OTARD rules, a tenant or an owner has the right to mount an antenna on the possessions that he/she owns or over which he/she has exclusive control or use.

A substantial increase in HD antenna models and the expansion of streaming services such as Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Video, is augmenting broadcast TV at a fraction of the price of a cable or satellite subscription. Furthermore, many technology vendors have partnered with OTARD providers to offer services to end-users without any interruption. Moreover, end-users are emphasizing on better reception of services which involves the deployment of advance antennas. In addition, growing adoption of IoT has led to the incorporation of connected solutions in various sectors, which is creating the need for improved communications that require antennas. Thus, increasing focus of providers to offer highly high definition services and adoption of over the top (OTT) content is anticipated to drive the over the air reception devices market during the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness regarding the OATD rule and budget constraints are expected to limit the expansion of the global over the air reception devices market in the coming years. Furthermore, lack of IT infrastructure in developing countries is anticipated to restrain the market. Nevertheless, massive investments and advancements in technology are anticipated to offer prominent growth opportunities to the market in the coming years.

The global over the air reception devices market can be segmented based on component, type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the over the air reception devices market can be divided into video antennas and audio antennas. Video antennas can be further segmented into direct-to-home satellite dishes, TV antennas, and wireless cable antennas. Based on component, the market can be divided into OTA Receivers, DVRs and Converter Boxes. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into residential and corporates.

In terms of region, the global over the air reception devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the over the air reception devices market due to increasing collaboration among educational institutions, rise in demand for specific skills among individuals, and swift technological advancements. Large presence of providers offering over the air reception devices is also likely to contribute to market growth.

Over the air (OTA) refers to different types of wireless transmission, though it is generally used to describe TV and radio broadcasts transmitted over the air or software updates distributed to mobile devices. Various players are entering the over the air reception devices market. Key players operating in the market include Antennas Direct, Tablo, NoCable, Tivo, Antop Antenna Inc., Grounded Reason LLC, and Nooelec Inc. Major players are executing numerous strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, R&D investments, partnerships, production innovation, and others in order to remain competitive in the market.