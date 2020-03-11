Polymer Casings Market 2018 – 2028 | Trends Analysis and Forecast

The polymer casings are used to secure the products from the outer environment and give high shelf life. Generally, the polymer casings are used in various industry as per the need and shape of products. In the food industry, sausage and meat are packaged or cover by the polymer casings to provide the permeability to water vapor and oxygen. The food grade polymer casings are available in the edible and non-edible format. The edible polymer casings are made up of animal skin or plants polymer and very useful to avoid the pollution and hesitation of unpacking. Apart from the food industry, the heavy and high-level polymer casings are used in the building and construction and ammunition industry. However, there is a difference between food, and these two industries are food industry demand polymer casings from the other manufacturing and there industries manufacturers polymer casings in-house for their product.

Global Polymer Casings Market: Dynamics

The demand for polymer casings is depended upon the overall growth of the end-user industry. The food grade polymer casings market is in the growth phase due to the innovation and introduction of new high properties polymer casings. The improvement and research take in the areas of shrinkage, permeability to water and oxygen and high-temperature range playing as a driver to attract most the sausage vendors to the polymer casings market. High printability of polymer casings provides new opportunities for market due to the facility of branding along with the product. The pipe industry uses the polymer casings to secure the metal from rusting and water. The polymer casings for pipe allows high joint ability and extended life. Use of polymer casings is also increased in the ammunition industry due to the high-quality fabrication and lightweight product. The food grade polymer casings manufacturers are working on the development of multilayer polymer casings with low cost.

Global Polymer Casings Market: Segmentation

The global polymer casings market is segmented on the basis of the availability, product type, material type, application, and end-user industry.

On the basis of availability, the polymer casings market is segmented into:

Printed

Non-printed

Clear

Colored

On the basis of product type, the polymer casings market is segmented into:

Food Grade Edible Non-Edible

Non-food Grade

Pipe Casings

Ammunition Casings

Others

On the basis of material type, the polymer casings market is segmented into:

Cellulose Fiber

Collagen

Polyamides (PA)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Nylon

Others

On the basis of application, the polymer casings market is segmented into:

Sausage

Polymer Cased Ammunition (PCA)

Meat, Poultry, and seafood

Pipes

Others

On the basis of end-user industry, the polymer casings market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Ammunition

Building & Construction

Others

Global Polymer Casings Market: Geographical Outlook

Globally, the polymer casings market is divided into seven prominent region which is – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific. North America and Western Europe are expected to be the largest marketplace for polymer casings. As considering the country level analysis, the United States is the largest consumer of polymer casings due to the top manufacturer and consumer of ammunition and sausage and meat products.

Europe is expected to hold the second position in the global polymer casings market in which Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are playing key roles in the demand of polymer casings. In Latin America polymer casings market, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina are expected to be large consuming countries for polymer casings. The Middle East & Africa polymer casings market is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global Polymer Casings Market: Key Players

Global Polymer Casings Market: Key Players