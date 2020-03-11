Polyolefin Powders Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Industry Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2023

The Global Polyolefin Powders Market is the focus of the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The Global Polyolefin Powders Market is expected to make strong progress over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023 according to the report, driven by the growing demand for Polyolefin Powders from a number of end-use industries. The historical growth trajectory of the Global Polyolefin Powders Market is assessed in the report to provide reliable insight into the probable growth trajectory of the market over the forecast period.

The Global Polyolefin Powders Market is mainly driven by the demand for stable production materials in industries where plastic products are formed. Technological innovation in the Global Polyolefin Powders Market has resulted in the creation of a wide range of powders that can fulfill every requirement and fill every niche in the application segments. The growing demand for plastic-based production materials is likely to be a major driver for the Global Polyolefin Powders Market. End use industries such as medical, food packaging, and electronics make large-scale use of plastic molding materials, which is likely to lead to a growing demand from the Global Polyolefin Powders Market over the forecast period.

The strong growth in demand for effective masterbatch products in end use industries is also likely to be a major driver for the Global Polyolefin Powders Market over the forecast period. The growing textile and automotive industries are likely to be a major driver for the global market for masterbatch, thus driving the Global Polyolefin Powders Market over the forecast period. The growing textiles industry in emerging Asia Pacific countries is also likely to play a key role in the growth of the Global Polyolefin Powders Market over the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6343

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the Global Polyolefin Powders Market include LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, INEOS, SABIC, Eastman Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Borealis AG, Merck KGaA, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

In June 2018, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV acquired A. Schulman Inc. for USD 2.25 billion. This move is likely to strengthen the former’s compounding business massively over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The Global Polyolefin Powders Market has been segmented on the basis of Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region.

Based on Type, the Global Polyolefin Powders Market has been divided into PP, PE, and EVA. The PE segment has been further segregated into high density polyethylene (HDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE).

On the Basis of Application, the market has been categorized as rotomolding, masterbatches, SMC, BMC, dusting agents, sintering agents, binding agents, carpet applications, and others. The rotomolding segment holds a dominant 25% share in the Global Polyolefin Powders Market, followed by the masterbatch, SMC, and BMC segments.

By End-Use Industry, the market has been segmented into electronics, food packaging, construction, automotive, textiles, medical, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific dominates the Global Polyolefin Powders Market and is likely to remain the major revenue generator over the forecast period due to the growing demand for Polyolefin Powders from the growing industrial sector in Asia Pacific. Rapid industrialization in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia has driven the demand for Polyolefin Powders from Asia Pacific and is likely to remain a major market driver over the forecast period. The growing textile industry in Southeast Asia, along with the growth of the medical sector in the region, is likely to drive the Polyolefin Powders Market over the forecast period.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/polyolefin-powders-market-6343

North America accounted for the second largest share in the Global Polyolefin Powders Market in 2017 and is expected to remain a major contributor due to the growing industrial sector in the region, including the rapid growth of the aerospace, construction, and electronics industries. The food packaging industry in the region is also likely to play a key role in the growth of the Polyolefin Powders Market in North America over the forecast period.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]