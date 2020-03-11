Polyurethane (PU) Market Key Insights, Future Trade Projections, & Forecast To 2027

Polyurethane (PU) Market report profiles topmost manufactures operating (Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, RTP Company, BASF SE, LANXESS, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., DowDuPont, Tosoh Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Perstorp, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and Woodbridge Foam Corporation) in terms of various attributes such as Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategies, and Recent Developments. Polyurethane (PU) industry report firstly introduced the Polyurethane (PU) basics: Definitions, Classifications, Applications and Market Overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region Polyurethane (PU) market conditions, including the product Price, Profit, Capacity, Production, Supply, 8 year forecast (2019-2027), demand, market growth rate etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Polyurethane (PU) Market Competition by Manufacturers (2019-2027)

Polyurethane (PU) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers, Polyurethane (PU) Market by Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers, Revenue and Share by Manufacturers, Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Market Competitive Situation and Trends.

Highbrow of Polyurethane (PU) Market: Polyurethanes are widely utilized polymers. They are formed through the reaction between diisocyanates and polyols in the presence of other chemicals. Polyurethanes are used across the globe in almost all industries including furniture, construction, electronics, automotive, footwear, and packaging. Coatings, adhesives & sealants, and elastomers are key product segments of the global polyurethane market.Based on raw material type, the global polyurethane market has been segmented into toluene diisocyanate (TDI), methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), and others (including polyols and HDI). MDI is widely used to produce polyurethane. It is extensively employed in various applications, due to its excellent insulation property. In terms of product type, the global polyurethane market has been divided into coatings, adhesives & sealants, flexible foams, rigid foams, elastomers, and others (including monomers and resins). Flexible foams is expected to be the major product type segment of the global polyurethane market during the forecast period. It is also estimated to be a rapidly expanding segment during the forecast period, owing to high consumption of polyurethane as a raw material in the furniture industry.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Polyurethane (PU) market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Flexible Foams

Rigid Foams

Elastomers

Others (Including Monomers and Resins)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Polyurethane (PU) market share and growth rate of Polyurethane (PU) for each application, including-

Bedding & Furniture

Building & Construction

Appliances & White Goods

Automotive & Transportation

Footwear

Others (Including Packaging and Sports Accessories)

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Polyurethane (PU) market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2027) of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is the Polyurethane (PU) market expected to Grow In Terms Of Valueduring the study period? What are the Competition Developments and Trendsin the Polyurethane (PU) market? What are the underlying Macro-Economic and Industry Factorsimpacting the growth of the Polyurethane (PU) market? What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvementsfaced by market players in the global Polyurethane (PU) market?

