Pre-Shipment Inspection Market – Introduction

Pre-shipment inspection is an integral part of the supply chain management used in the quality control phase to ensure that the supply goods comply with the required standards. Effectiveness of the pre-shipment inspection systems help in mitigating the risks of spending a hefty amount on the imports.

Sales of pre-shipment inspection exceeded a value of US$ 11 Bn in 2018 and are anticipated to continue growing at a steady pace in the upcoming years. Rapid urbanization in the developing countries in parallel to the global reach of products and their increasing brand recall value is anticipated to deliver sustained growth opportunities to the pre-shipment inspection market. Shifting preferences of consumers for the superior quality of products with an increase in their spending capacity has encouraged the warehouse owners to employ reliable inspection methodologies for ensuring that only quality products reach to the end-users. This has generated a notable rise in the demand for pre-shipment inspection in the warehouses.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=5306

Pre-Shipment Inspection Market – Competitive Landscape

Some of the crucial participants operating in the pre-shipment inspection market comprise of DNV GL AS, TUV SUD, TUV Rheinland, TUV Nord Group, Intertek Group Plc, Guangdong Inspection, Eurofins Scientific, Cotecna Inspection SA, CIS Commodity Inspection Services, Cayley Aerospace, Bureau Veritas, AsiaInspection, Asia Quality Focus, Applus+, ALS Limited, and AIM Control Group.

In August 2017, DEKRA completed the acquisition of MasterTest with a strategic plan to expand its base in Portugal. According to the company, the transaction holds plan for long-term growth to establish a network across Portugal by leveraging organic growth opportunities and through acquisitions.

In August 2018, Alchemy Systems acquired Intertek Group Plc to leverage the geographical reach and expertise in QA. The transaction is based on obtaining two-ways growth benefits for accelerating the

growth of the company in the international market.

ALS announced the acquisition of Mav-Tech Inc. and Maverick Testing Laboratories, Inc. to expand the service line of the business in North America.

Applus+ Laboratories

The company was incorporated in 1907 and is based in Barcelona. Applus+ touts its extensive skill set for the development of technical solutions for amplifying the competitiveness of the product, foster innovation, and support the end-to-end product development process. The company received an award for Energy and Industry Division in Spain by UNDP.

TÜV Nord Group

TÜV Nord Group was established in 1869 and is headquartered at Hanover. The company acquired DMT GmbH & Co. KG, Verebus Engineering BV, Alter Technology Group, and RAG Bildung GmbH. The company works with a purpose to offer the networked world to its customers. It offers excellent technology and security services to address the crucial issues of the world.

AsiaInspection

AsiaInspection was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong. The company has around 20 offices and functions in over 85 countries. The company recently modified its name to QIMA to ensure its geographical coverage. It is a leading QA and compliance provider performing Product Inspections, Supplier Audit Programs, and Lab Testing.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5306

Pre-Shipment Inspection Market – Dynamics

Demand from Consumer Goods to Uphold the Growth of the Pre-Shipment Inspection Market

There has been an increase in the demand for premium quality goods on account of a rise in the disposable income of the consumers. As a result, the warehouse operators have been making conscious efforts to ensure that the required quality of goods reaches to the customers. This has generated a demand for outsourcing pre-shipment inspection services with the growing sales of consumer goods, which is predicted to hold significant growth prospects for the pre-shipment inspection market in the upcoming years.

Rise in the Import and Export Activities to Bolster the Growth of the Pre-Shipment Inspection Market

With the rise in the marketing campaigns, there has been an increase in the awareness pertaining to the product and its brand. Advent of streamlined distribution channel has fortified the sales prospects of electronics, luxury goods, and capital goods from another geographical location. Increasing incidences of faulty products have encouraged the warehouse owners to adopt effective pre-shipment inspection methodologies to offset the risk of paying heavy import cost. As a result, the popularity of the systems is on a surge for food and agriculture, medical and health sector, transportation, mining, and oil and gas applications, which is predicted to bode well for growth of the pre-shipment inspection market.

Pre-Shipment Inspection Market – Segmentation

The pre-shipment inspection market can be classified on the basis of:

EXIM

Sourcing Type

Application

Geography

Pre-Shipment Inspection Market Segmentation – By EXIM

Based on the EXIM, the pre-shipment inspection market can be fragmented into:

Export Goods

Import Goods

Pre-Shipment Inspection Market Segmentation – By Sourcing Type

On the basis of the sourcing type, the pre-shipment inspection market can be bifurcated into:

Outsources

In-house

Pre-Shipment Inspection Market Segmentation – By Application

Depending on the application, the pre-shipment inspection market can be segmented into: