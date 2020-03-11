PVC Shrink Films Market Factors Boosting The Industry Growth Size Trend

Shrink films are one of the most commmonly used packaging materials in the world. Despite that, PVC shrink films have been facing criticism from many countries. This is attributed to a low degree of sustainability, as well as the dangers associated with the production and incineration processes. One of the factors which contribute to high preference for PVC shrink films despite the potential health effects, is the durability of PVC. In addition, PVC shrink films are also widely used for food packaging, due to their excellent ability to not affect the taste of the packaged food. PVC is used in rigid applications, including blister and clamshell packaging.

In case of use of PVC shrink films, it is to be ensured that the strictest standards are follwed across the supply chain. PVC shrink films were one of the first shrink films used for retail display. One of the key contributing factors to the growth in number of applications for PVC shrink films is their ability to be oriented in both bi-axially, and uni-directionally. Therefore, the global PVC shrink films market might experience some turbulence in growth during the forecast period.

Developed countries in regions such as North America and Western Europe have stringent regulations in place for products such as PVC shrink films. Therefore, a significant chunk of the global demand is expected to be generated from regions such as the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. However, the rate of adoption is expected to decline during the forecast period, with the introduction of alternative packaging solutions in the market.

PVC has been banned by many countries on account of its impact on human health. There are many countries in which PVC shrink films are still widely used for the packaging of vegetables and other food items. Countries in North America and EU have followed the path of imposing strict laws on the use of PVC shrink films and PVC in other products. This is one key factor which might contribute to decrease in preference for PVC shrink films. Thus, it remains to be seen how various countries tackle the problem.