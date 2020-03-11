Residential Furnace Market- Focusing Key Players are Lennox International Inc., Carrier Corporation, Johnson Controls (York), Rheem Manufacturing Company

Residential Furnace Market – Introduction

A furnace is a device used to control high temperature heating. A residential furnace is a device that heats air and passes it via ductwork to the space where the air is being heated. Residential furnace is equipped with a moving blower to move air via the duct system. Furnace blowers consist of two types of motors: Brushless Permanent Magnet (BPM) and Permanent Split Capacitor (PSC). A residential furnace helps in saving cost, time, power, and construction space besides delivering high efficiency and comfort.

Residential Furnace Market – Competitive Landscape

Lennox International Inc.

Founded in 1895, Lennox International Inc. has its headquarters in Richardson, Texas, United States. The company has established itself in designing, manufacturing, and distributing a wide-ranging variety of heating, air conditioning, ventilation, and refrigeration products. It mainly operates through three business segments, Commercial Heating & Cooling, Residential Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The company has its manufacturing and supplying facility all across North America. It also has more than 6000 independent dealers.

Rheem Manufacturing Company (Ruud)

Incorporated in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing Company (Ruud) is based in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing pool/spa heating, cooling, water heating, and commercial refrigeration products for customers in North America and international markets. Rheem Manufacturing Company Inc. has its global offices in Canada, Argentina, México, Brazil, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, and Chile. The company operates as a subsidiary of Paloma Co., Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. has experience of over 95 years, and is based in Osaka Prefecture, Japan. It is the largest and leading manufacturer and supplier of refrigeration equipment, air-conditioning, and chemical products. The company also provides after sales services to customers for troubleshooting, maintenance, preventive maintenance, training & technical support, parts & consumables, and error codes.

Johnson Controls (York)

Incorporated in 1874, Johnson Controls is located in York, Pennsylvania, United States. The company was acquired by Johnson Controls in 2005. It is active in designing and manufacturing light commercial and residential furnaces, central air conditioners, mini split systems, residential packaged equipment, air handlers, evaporator coils, and thermostats and controls. The company offers its products and services to customers globally.

Carrier Corporation

Founded in 1915, Carrier Corporation has its head office in Farmington, Connecticut, United States and provides heating, refrigeration, and air-conditioning solutions. The company offers home comfort systems such as furnaces, heat pumps, central air conditioners, and ductless systems. It has presence all around the world. Carrier Corporation has design and research centers in Asia, North America, and Europe. The company operates as a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp.

Major companies functioning in the global residential furnace market includes Lennox International Inc., Carrier Corporation, Johnson Controls (York), Rheem Manufacturing Company (Ruud), Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Luxaire, Fujitsu General, Boyertown Furnace Company, Coleman AC, Dettson, Goodman Manufacturing Company, L.P. (Amana), International Comfort Products, Trane, Airtemp, and Water Furnace Renewable Energy, Inc. The global residential furnace market is marginally fragmented and competitive due to the presence of major industry players. Key players are concentrating on reducing the operating cost of the products also, with amplifying output to boost the efficiency of the furnace. Key players are also introducing technologies such as thermally driven furnace systems that use solar as input. The product becomes highly energy efficient by eliminating the electricity cost.

