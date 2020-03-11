Retail Carry Bags Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2028

Bags are one of the most popular type in packaging industry. They are used for carrying of food, consumer goods, etc. Retail carry bags are used in retail industry in-order to facilitate the consumers. Introduction of the reusable bag into retail carry bags industry has surged rapidly. The most commonly used reusable bags are manufactured from polypropylene. Retailers prefer to use plastic carry bags due to its attributes such as economical, easy for usage, and easy to store packaging format.

Initially, retailers were not charging from consumers for carry bags (Plastic). After 2011, retailers started to charge for carry bag. This charge is aimed to decrease usage of plastic material. Current trend for the global retail carry bags market is biodegradable carry bags. Moreover, manufacturers of carry bags are focused towards providing environmentally friendly bags which generates less wastage.

Plastic material is commonly used for the production of retail carry bags. These plastic retail carry bags are cheap, convenient and versatile option for the purpose of shopping. Plastic retail carry bags are widespread across all retail divisions, which includes supermarket, general stores, and general merchandise, apparel and specialty stores. The most common plastic material type used plastic bags is high density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic. Other commonly used plastic material type include low density polyethylene (LDPE) plastic and polypropylene (PP) plastic.

Global Retail Carry Bags Market: Key Developments

In Ireland, Germany, Australia, Netherlands, New Zealand and Switzerland, the retailers have started to use “Freshness Bags” for fruits and vegetables applications. Though, these are not sealed, they are used as protective packing. These bags are used for carrying or dispensing merchandises as well as form an integral part for the purpose of hygiene.

Global Retail Carry Bags Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global retail carry bags market are SPP Poly Pack Pvt. Ltd., the Carry Bag Company, Attwoods Packaging Company, Rainbow Packaging, BAGS Plus Pty Ltd., Rutan Poly Industries, Inc., Elldex Packaging Solutions, Threlfall Packaging, Churchill & Coombes Plastic Bags, Brown Multi-Wall Paper Bags Ltd, Polyspin Exports Ltd., A P R Sacks Ltd., B & A Packaging India Ltd., Global Polybags Industries Ltd., Atlantic Poly, Inc., among others.