Rugged Expansion Foreseen by Global Small UAV Market Report 2019-2025 | Researchmoz

Incessant advances in onboard sensors, battery capabilities, and processing technologies have continuously broadened military as well as civilian applications of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). As a result, UAVs have become much smaller and affordable, with improvements in take-off and landing capabilities. Small or miniature UAVs are on the verge of getting mainstreamed in numerous civil applications, more notably agriculture, oil and gas, and aerial photography. Technological advances to a large are driven by manufacturers focusing on built-in microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and improving the autopilot capabilities. Extensive uptake of small unmanned aircraft systems in military applications reflects well on revenues contributed by the Americas market, notably in the U.S. The global market is expected to reach worth of more than US$10 bn by 2025.
This report presents the worldwide Small UAV market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Small UAVs are classified based on their size; they are small enough to be carried and operated by a single person. Small UAVs can be hand-launched, and can have vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), or short take-off and landing (STOL) capabilities. A majority of the small UAVs are either electric-powered or solar-powered. Some of them are also powered by fuel, which are mostly used for defense applications.
The Americas to be the largest market for small UAVs during the forecast period. In this region, the US is the largest operator of UAVs owing to its widespread application in the military and defense sectors. The small UAV market in the South American region is also witnessing a strong growth owing to its application in border control, security surveillance, fighting organized crime and insurgency, and protection of natural resources. The augmented utilization of small UAVs by various governments in this region will lead to the strong growth of this market in the Americas during the forecast period.
The Small UAV market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Small UAV.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
DJI
Lockheed Martin
BAE Systems
AeroVironment
Elbit Systems
Israel Aerospace Industries
SAAB
Thales
Aeronautics Limited
Aeyron Labs
Aibotrix
Prox Dynamics
Small UAV Breakdown Data by Type
Helicopters
Multi-Rotors
Quadcopters
Other
Small UAV Breakdown Data by Application
Defense
Commercial and Civil
Small UAV Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Small UAV status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Small UAV manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Small UAV market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
