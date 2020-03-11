Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market – IP Core Segment Held a Share of 61.1% Analysis by TMR

According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research titles ‘Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,’ the global semiconductor intellectual property market is expected to reach US$ 9,437.8 Mn by 2026. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% during the period from 2018 to 2026. Increase in demand for licensed semiconductor devices due to high competition is driving the global semiconductor intellectual property market.

Detection of patented technologies is considered to be difficult due to the violation encountered during licensing of technology. This factor is expected to have a high negative impact in the short term of the forecast period. This has prompted organizations to change their long-term licensing contracts to medium-term and short-term ones. These factors are anticipated to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The soft IP core segment held a share of 61.1% of the global semiconductor intellectual property market in 2018. This is the result of the increased adoption of soft IP cores such as net list and synthesizable cores in multiple applications to optimize the quality of used hardware. The soft IP core segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in demand for hard IP in the automotive industry.

Automotive is anticipated to be a rapidly expanding segment. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for hard IP cores and soft IP cores from the automotive sector. Moreover, the consumer electronics segment accounted for a significant market share of approximately 42.1% in 2018.

The health care segment is expected to see improved demand for semiconductor intellectual property services due to the demand for manufacturing of advanced devices consisting of multicore technologies for medical processes. This has led to the adoption of semiconductor intellectual property services in the health care industry. The telecommunication segment is also estimated to hold a significant market share in 2018.

Rise in demand for the development of less expensive and more reliable end-products with advanced features has led to the increased presence of semiconductor intellectual property vendors in the market. Major players in the semiconductor intellectual property market include Altera (Intel Corporation), Arm Limited, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Cast In., Ceva Inc., eSilicon Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited, Kilopass Technology Inc., Mentor, a Siemens Business, Open-Silicon, Inc., Rambus Inc., Silabtech Private Limited, Synopsys Inc. and Avery.

Market Segmentation

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market, by Type

Verification IP

ASIC

Memory IP

Interface IP

Processor IP

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market, by Architecture Design

Hard IP

Soft IP

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market, by Application

Health Care

Telecommunications

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others (Industrial Equipment etc.)

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market, by Region