Shoulder Replacement Implants Market Useful Research Conclusions|Business Plans|Strategies With Forecast

Shoulder Replacement Implants Market Introduction

Shoulder replacement is a surgical procedure that replaces the original ball and socket surfaces of the shoulder with similar shaped prosthetic implants. Various types of shoulder replacement procedures can be performed depending on the needs of patients. Some of the procedures include total shoulder replacement, reverse shoulder replacement, partial shoulder replacement, shoulder resurfacing, and revision shoulder arthroplasty. Embedding the right prosthetic implant depends on the type of surgical procedure to be performed. For instance, use of HemiCAP implants is an active alternative to a total shoulder replacement procedure.

Shoulder Replacement Implants Market- Competitive Landscape.

Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., and DePuy Synthes are some major players dominating the market with above 50% share. New product development, acquisition, etc. are some strategies adopting by major players to retain their share.

Zimmer Biomet

Founded in 1927, Zimmer Biomet is located in Warsaw, Indiana, the U.S. Zimmer Biomet is a prominent player in the medical device market catering to customers in the musculoskeletal health care arena. New product launch, acquisition and collaboration, and high invest in research and development are some strategies adopted by the company.

Stryker

Stryker is a global medical device company offering its products in orthopedic implants, trauma, and replacement surgeries; endoscopic and communication systems; emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products; surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems; and other products. The company extensively focuses on acquisitions and collaborations to enhance its market penetration in high growth regions.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Established in 2006, Wright Medical Group N.V. is located in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The company offers various products and accessories to fulfill the needs of shoulder replacement. Products include Aequalis Ascend, Aequalis Primary, Aequalis Perform, Simpliciti Shoulder Systems, and AffinitiCortiloc Glenoid Implant. In March, 2019, Wright Medical Group N.V. showcased its new REVIVE revision shoulder system at the 2019 Annual Meeting of American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), which is expected to be launched in the first half of 2019 in the U.S.

DePuy Synthes

DePuy Synthes is a part of Johnson & Johnson’s medical devices segment. Under joint reconstruction, the company offers solutions for hip, knee, and shoulder replacement. The company sells its implants in emerging markets through its strong distribution network.

Shoulder Replacement Implants Market Dynamics

Increase in Prevalence of Degenerative Joint Disorders Driving Demand for Shoulder Replacement Implants

Osteoarthritis is a major indication for shoulder replacement procedures across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 130 million people are expected to suffer from osteoarthritis worldwide, out of which 40 million will be severely disabled by the disease. Prevalence of shoulder osteoarthritis was estimated to be 14% in the U.K. in 2016, according to The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

Complications Associated With Shoulder Arthroplasty Limits the Growth of Implants

Infection is a devastating complication associated with shoulder replacement procedures which can lead to substantial morbidity. According to estimates by organizations working in the field of arthritis, rate of infection accounts for approximately 15% of the shoulder arthroplasties. Instability in the joint, nerve injury, wound healing problems, dislocation of upper arm bone, and lack of good range of motion in patients after post-surgery are other complications associated with shoulder replacement procedures anticipated to impede the growth of the shoulder replacement implants market.

