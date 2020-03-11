Skin Care Packaging Market by New Business Developments, Innovations, and Top Companies

Packaging can be defined as economical means to provide protection, presentation, information, convenience and compliance for a product during storage and transportation as well to maintain its quality till the point of consumption. In skin care packaging, the visual properties as well as the functional characteristics of packaging play a major role in the saleability of products. Skin care products can be packed in bottles, tubes, jars, sachets, etc. made up of materials such as plastic, metal, glass and paper. The container for skin care packaging is designed to product products from any possible contamination, which includes gases, light, moisture and micro-organisms, owing to which it is widely used for the packaging of creams, lotions, powders, deodorants and antiperspirants. Thus, the global outlook for the skin care packaging market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Skin Care Packaging Market: Dynamics

The evolution of skin care packaging has become mandatory to ensure the safety of products. Various skin care products get damaged due to external contamination such as moisture, gases, light, micro-organisms, etc. The damage is worse in case of skin care products that are more sensitive to external contamination. Thus, efficient skin care packaging solutions are required for the protection of products and to keep their quality intact until they are consumed. This is expected to drive the global skin care packaging market during the forecast period. The rising global awareness about the importance of effective packaging solutions and increasing consumer spending on skin care products are some of the factors expected to drive the global skin care packaging market during the forecast period.

The features of skin care packaging, which include tamper-proof, easy accessibility and recyclable nature, are expected to propel the global skin care packaging market during the forecast period. The multi-colour screen printing option on skin care packaging provides an aesthetic finish and helps manufacturers promote their brand value. This is likely to fuel the growth of the global skin care packaging market during the forecast period. Thus, the outlook for the global skin care packaging market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Don’t get left behind, Request PDF Sample to Know Detailed Analysis of the Market

Skin Care Packaging Market: Segmentation

On the basis material of construction, the skin care packaging market is segmented into:

Plastic Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyethylene (PE) Others

Metal

Glass

Paper

On the basis container type, the skin care packaging market is segmented into:

Bottles

Sachets

Tubes

Jars

Dispensers

Others

On the basis capacity, the skin care packaging market is segmented into:

Less than 50 ml

50 – 100 ml

100 – 150 ml

150-200 ml

More than 200 ml

On the basis packaging type, the skin care packaging market is segmented into:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

On the basis applications, the skin care packaging market is segmented into:

Creams

Powders

Lotions

Deodorants

Antiperspirants

For More Actionable Insights into the Competitive Landscape of Global Market, Get a Customized Report Here

Skin Care Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Western Europe is expected to dominate the global skin care packaging market during the forecast period. The largest markets for skin care packaging within Western Europe are Germany, the UK, France and Italy. Overall, the Western Europe skin care packaging market is projected to register a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The North America region is expected to follow the Western Europe region in terms of value & volume, and projected to register a positive growth rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is a significant shareholder of the skin care packaging market and projected to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. The Japan skin care packaging market is also expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period. Regions such as Eastern Europe and Latin America are projected to expand with a positive CAGR during the forecast period.

Skin Care Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global skin care packaging market are listed below: