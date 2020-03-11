Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Valuation will Reach USD 0.47 billion by 2023

Pipeline analysis of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) market report provides with comprehensive analysis of drugs in clinical trials for treatment for spinal muscular atrophy. The report provides insights to SMA prevalence, and current treatment pattern. The report also identifies key market drivers, restraints and opportunities in the global spinal muscular atrophy therapeutics market. Detailed market attractiveness analysis by geography provides future outlook to the spinal muscular atrophy landscape. Market attractiveness analysis considers various factors such as patient population, drug pricing policies, regulatory restrictions, current competition intensity, and current state of healthcare sector for assessing the potential of each geographical market.

In the pipeline analysis of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) market report, market analysis and forecast has been provided for late stage (phase 3) candidates, while also includes thorough qualitative information for other candidates in early stage (phase 1 and phase 2). ISIS-SMNRx by Isis Pharmaceuticals is presently the only late stage candidate in spinal muscular atrophy pipeline, while three drugs are currently in phase 2 and three others in phase 1. These include Olesoxime (TRO19622), LMI070, RO6885247, CK-2127107, scAAV9.CB.SMN and RG3039. The report also mentions some of the potential preclinical candidates in the spinal muscular atrophy pipeline. The pipeline analysis of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) market report provides overview of the clinical trials, and its current status for each drug candidate for treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. Details on mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other collaborative agreements, updated on regulatory policies, and expected study completion are also mentioned in the report. Market estimation and forecast for phase 3 drugs for treatment of spinal muscular atrophy has been provided from the expected year of drug approval, till 2023 (in USD Million) for the United States.

Pipeline analysis of late stage (phase 3) drugs for treatment of spinal muscular atrophy adopts patient based approach, in which actual patient population that can be targeted by the new drug is considered to arrive at probable sales of the drug in the launch year. Forecast model considers various macro- as well as micro-economic factors such as drug efficiency, side effects, prevalence and incidence rate, impact of regulatory policies, impact of competitor drugs and generic competition (if applicable) and pipeline status. The report collates information from various government as well as corporate sources such as Europe and the U.S. clinical trial registries, World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CureSMA, Families of SMA, PubMed, company press releases, annual reports and investor presentations. The analysis also considers inputs from industry experts and key opinion leaders with expertise in rare disease drug discovery, and marketing and sales experts.

Key players with potential candidates in clinical trials for treatment of spinal muscular atrophy have been profiled in the report. These include AveXis, Inc., Cytokinetics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Each of the company profile provides details such as company overview, business overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.