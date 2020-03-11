Sports Mouth Guard Market- A Mouth Guard Is One Of The Essential Sports Accessories Used To Reduce Severity And Prevent Occurrence Of Injuries

Global Sports Mouth Guard Market: Introduction

A mouth guard is one of the essential sports accessories used to reduce severity and prevent occurrence of injuries such as fractures including radicular and coronal fractures of the alveolar processes and corpus fractures of the mandible, the condyle, and the gonial angles. Sports mouth guards are made of thermoplastics and they are witnessing rapid adoption among participants of contact as well as non-contact sports. These guards are used to prevent injuries in contact sports including, but not limited to: mixed martial arts, boxing, basketball, football, hockey, and baseball.

Over recent times, mouth guards has also been a preferred accessory in non-contact sports such as mountain biking, gymnastics, and skateboarding. Increased sports participation across the globe and the strategy of mouth guard manufacturers to remain in sync with the increasing global demand are factors projected to drive the global mouth guard market during the forecast period.

Global Sports Mouth Guard Market: Competition Landscape

Akervall Technologies Inc.

Akervall Technologies Inc. engages in the manufacture, development, and commercialization of ‘SISU’ sports mouth guards for use in teeth protection in the U.S. market. Its products are used in amateur and professional sports activities such as martial arts, boxing, field hockey, ice hockey, gymnastics, acrobatics, basketball, football, rugby, skateboarding, handball lacrosse, volleyball, racquetball, squash, roller hockey, skiing, shot putting, skydiving, soccer, surfing, water polo, weightlifting, and wrestling; military training applications; and combat and dentistry applications.

Shock Doctor Inc.

Shock Doctor, Inc. manufactures and sells performance and protective sports equipment. The company offers mouth guards, recovery compressions, ice compression wraps, insoles, performance tapes, performance sports therapy products, cups and supporters, performance apparel, baseball equipment, impact gear, and protective accessories for use in hockey, football, lacrosse, rugby, field hockey, handball, baseball/softball, basketball, running, MMA/boxing, soccer, and volleyball.

