Sulfonamides Market Revenue and Value Chain 2019-2028 | Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Roche Holding AG, Mylan N.V.,

Sulfonamides Market: Outlook

Sulfonamides (sulphonamides) is a man-made group of medicines that includes the sulfonamide chemical group. Which is also called sulfa drugs. Sulfonamide antimicrobials are bacteriostatic (helps to stop generating new bacteria, but don’t surely kill them) and also work by intervening with the fusion of folic acid in bacteria, which is important for the formation of nucleic acid and ultimately for DNA and RNA. Sulfonamides are generally used in the pharmaceutical industry at a high rate. Where it is used as bacteriostatic agents which helps to kill the bacteria from human as well as from the animal’s body. Sulfonamides can be prepared in many ways in the laboratory. Sulfonamides are generally used for diabetes, fluid retention, high blood pressure, crohn’s disease, etc.

Sulfonamides are bacteriostatic agents that aids to fight with the multiple chronic diseases in human.

Increasing Research & Development in pharmaceutical companies also help to improved different types of sulfonamides with improved in the therapeutic activity is a major driver of the sulfonamides global market. Other than this bacteriostatic agents function of sulfonamides also help to fuel the global sulfonamides market growth in the current and the forecast period. Day by day increasing number of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, diabetes, etc all over the world and the significant availability of different types of sulfonamide drug which can be produced at an affordable price to grasp the growing demand, are the major factors which contribute to the growth of the global sulfonamides market. Hence, along with the strong characteristic as bacteriostatic agents sulfonamides also cause some side effect to the people such as lethargy, nausea, diarrhea, headache, anorexia, serious skin rashes and dizziness. This side effect may expected to become the restraint in the growth of global sulfonamides market. This restraint can be fought with creating awareness about sulfonamides consumption. Manufacturers should prescribe every information about the sulfonamides and its side effect due to excess use on the packing. The consumer should not take sulfonamides without consulting before to the doctors, such precaution and awareness help to fight with this restraint in the growth of the global sulfonamides market.

Global Sulfonamides market: Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global sulfonamides market are Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Roche Holding AG, Mylan N.V., King Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Stiefel Laboratories, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. other than this there are some more players in sulfonamides global market. Hence many new players are also interested in this market to capture the growing demand of sulfonamides as a bacteriostatic.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Sulfonamides market:

Sulfonamide as an bacteriostatic agent help to fight with the number of chronic diseases in the human body, and according to the World Health Organization, it is found that by the year 2020 chronic disease is expected to rise by 57% all over the world. This factor helps to generate more opportunities for the current and new players of sulfonamides market. Along with this rapid increasing medical tourism industry and health care spending aid to generate more opportunity for the sulfonamides market players to serve the larger market segment. In the current time, there is very less number of sulfonamides manufacturers who can meet the rising demand of pharmaceutical industry for sulfonamides, this less number of manufacturers showcase the opportunity for the new players to enter into the sulfonamides global market and help to meet the demand from the consumers. Sulfonamides market is a growing market due to its multiple health effects to the consumer who is suffering from chronic diseases that shows the lucrative growth in the forecasted period too.