Surfactants Market Increasing Demand for Personal Care Products and Detergents and Cleaners | 2023

Surfactants is an organic compound that constitutes both lyophilic (solvent-loving) group and lyophobic (solvent-fearing) group in the molecule. Thus, the existence of polar and non-polar group forms an aggregate called ‘Micelles’ in an aqueous solution. Surfactants are extensively used in several applications such as household detergents, personal care, industrial & institutional care, food processing, oilfield chemicals, textile & leather, and others. Commercially, surfactants are derived from petrochemical and oleochemical sources. Coconut oil, palm oil, and plant carbohydrates such as sorbitol, sucrose, and glucose are some of the key raw materials derived from bio-based sources that are used in the manufacture of surfactants.

Increasing demand for personal care products and detergents and cleaners, led by rising consumer awareness about health and hygiene, has boosted the demand for surfactants across the globe. The detergents market in Asia is expanding significantly owing to burgeoning middle class and increase in disposable income. Suppliers in the surfactants market have relatively low bargaining power due to intense competition. Furthermore, suppliers of raw materials and intermediates face margin pressures owing to volatility in prices of crude oil and natural gas. The surfactants market does not face any credible threat of external substitution; however, internal substitution is widespread in the market. For instance, most detergent manufacturers have started switching from linear alkyl benzene sulfonate (LAS), an anionic surfactant, to mild anionic surfactants such as sodium laureth sulfate (SLS) and sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES).

This report estimates and forecasts the surfactants market on the global, regional, and country level. The study provides forecast from 2015 to 2023 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn).The study provides a comprehensive view of the surfactants market by dividing it into product segments such as anionic, cationic, non-ionic, amphoteric, and others and applications such as household detergents, personal care, industrial and institutional care (I&I), food processing, oilfield chemicals, textile & leather, and others. Application segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated from 2015 to 2023 in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn).

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for surfactants in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, country-level analysis with respect to volume and revenue for both product and application segments has been provided in the report. Key countries such as the U.S., France, Spain, the U.K, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, Brazil, and South Africa are included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual products and applications in all regions and countries.