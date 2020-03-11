Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market is Expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% From 2017 to 2025

Global Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market: Overview

This report on the thyroid gland disorders treatment market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increasing incidence of thyroid gland disorders. Government regulations and initiatives for increasing awareness about thyroid gland disorders treatment are the major drivers of the global Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market.

The thyroid gland disorders treatment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on Disorders, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global thyroid gland disorders treatment market.

Global Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market: Key Segments

Based on Disorders, the market has been segmented into hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. The disorders market segments have been analyzed based on available approved treatments for hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, cost-effectiveness, and preference for industries. Furthermore, Hypothyroidism is categorized into Levothyroxine and Liothyronine, where hyperthyroidism is categorized into Imidazole and Propacil. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global thyroid gland disorders treatment market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global thyroid gland disorders treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in the Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market are Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, ALLERGAN, Sanofi S.A., AbbVie Inc., Lannett Company, Inc., Aspen, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., and Others.

The global thyroid gland disorders treatment market is segmented as given below: