Trailer Hitch Market 2019 – Manufacturing Techniques, Demand Analysis, Product Details And Forecast To 2025

Trailer Hitch Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includesOverview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Trailer Hitch industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Trailer Hitch market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

A Trailer Hitch (or tow bar) is a device attached to the chassis of a vehicle for towing, or a towbar to an aircraft nose gear.

Tow hitches are known as trailer hitches in North America, but the purpose of use is the same. Trailer hitches usually have two primary configurations, one is the fixed drawbar type and the other is the receiver type.

The receiver type includes parts that mount to the vehicles frame and also consist of an opening that is rearward facing which takes cargo carriers, hitch racks, detachable ball mounts or other hitch accessories. On the other hand fixed drawbar hitches are built as one piece and consist of a hole that is integrated and these hitches are not aftermarket hitch accessories compatible.

Horizon Global Corporation is a leader of trailer hitch through acquisitions to strengthen its market position, like Horizon Global Corporation acquired Witter Towbars and Westfalia-Automotive in 2013 and 2016.

Now Horizon Global Corporation has several brands to produce and sell trailer hitch in the world, like Westfalia-Automotive from Germany, TriMotive, Draw Tite and Reese from United States, Hayman Reese from Australia, Hidden Hitch from Canada while Witter Towbars from UK.

Currently the Trailer Hitch market is dominated by North America and Europe, Asia-Pacific will play a more important role in future, especially in China, Southeast Asia and India etc.

Global Trailer Hitch market size will reach 840 million US$ by 2025, from 660 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Trailer Hitch.

This industry study presents the global Trailer Hitch market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Trailer Hitch production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Trailer Hitch in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Horizon Global Corporation (US), CURT Manufacturing LLC (US), etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Horizon Global Corporation (US)

CURT Manufacturing LLC (US)

B&W Trailer Hitches (US)

BOSAL (Belgium)

MVG (Germany)

AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany)

Brink Group (Netherlands)

Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK)

GDW Group (Belgium)

Trailer Hitch Breakdown Data by Type

Class I Trailer Hitch

Class II Trailer Hitch

Class III Trailer Hitch

Class IV Trailer Hitch

Class V Trailer Hitch

Trailer Hitch Breakdown Data by Application

Cars, SUV and ATVs

Recreational Vehicle (RV)/Motorhomes

Vans/Pickup Truck

Boat Trailers

Others

Trailer Hitch Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Trailer Hitch Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia…

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Trailer Hitch status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Trailer Hitch manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

