In this report, the United States Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/united-states-chemicals-in-cosmetics-and-toiletries-market-report-2018



Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

United States Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Akzo Nobel

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd

Croda International plc

Dow Chemical Co.

Dow Corning Corp.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Emery Oleochemicals Group

Evonik Industries AG

Firmenich SA

FMC Corp.

Givaudan SA

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

LANXESS AG

Lonza Group Ltd

Lubrizol Corp.

Merck KGaA

Pilot Chemical Company

Royal DSM NV

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Solvay SA

Sonneborn LLC

Stepan Company

Symrise AG

Terry Laboratories Incorporated

United-Guardian Incorporated

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Chemical Type

Perfume/Parfum

Ethyl Alcohol

Synthetic Colors

Synthetic Fragrances

Others

By Ingredients

Functional Ingredients

Specialty Additives

Active Ingredients

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Oral-Hygiene Products

Color Cosmetic and Nail Care Products

Baby Care Products

Personal Hygiene Products

