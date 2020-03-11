United States Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries Market Report 2018
In this report, the United States Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Akzo Nobel
Ashland Inc.
BASF SE
Clariant International Ltd
Croda International plc
Dow Chemical Co.
Dow Corning Corp.
Eastman Chemical Co.
Emery Oleochemicals Group
Evonik Industries AG
Firmenich SA
FMC Corp.
Givaudan SA
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
LANXESS AG
Lonza Group Ltd
Lubrizol Corp.
Merck KGaA
Pilot Chemical Company
Royal DSM NV
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
Solvay SA
Sonneborn LLC
Stepan Company
Symrise AG
Terry Laboratories Incorporated
United-Guardian Incorporated
Vantage Specialty Chemicals
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Chemical Type
Perfume/Parfum
Ethyl Alcohol
Synthetic Colors
Synthetic Fragrances
Others
By Ingredients
Functional Ingredients
Specialty Additives
Active Ingredients
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Skin Care Products
Hair Care Products
Oral-Hygiene Products
Color Cosmetic and Nail Care Products
Baby Care Products
Personal Hygiene Products
