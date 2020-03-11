United States Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Report 2018
In this report, the United States Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
DuPont
ExxonMobil
LyondellBasell
Formosa Plastics
Braskem
Westlake
TPI Polene
Hanwha Chemical
Versalis
Dow
LG Chem
Celanese
Total Refining & Chemicals
USI
SamsungTotal
Tosoh
LOTTE CHEMICAL
Sumitomo Chemical
Arkema
NUC Corperation
Ube
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
BASF-YPC Company Limited
Hua Mei Polymer
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Very Low EVA
Low EVA
Mid EVA
High EVA
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Film
Adhesive and Coating
Molding Plastics
Blending Materials
Others
