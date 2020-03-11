United States Polymeric Flexible Hose and Tubing Market Report 2018

In this report, the United States Polymeric Flexible Hose and Tubing market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Polymeric Flexible Hose and Tubing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Polymeric Flexible Hose and Tubing in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

United States Polymeric Flexible Hose and Tubing market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Polymeric Flexible Hose and Tubing sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

AGC Chemicals Americas Inc.

Arkema Inc.

Avon Automotive

BASF Group

Chemtura Corporation

Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc.

Covestro AG

Eastman Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Eaton Corporation

Kuraray America

Gates Corporation

Lanxess Corporation

3M Company

Dsm Engineering Plastics

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Mytex Polymers

Newage Industries Inc.

Nusil Technology Llc

Omega Engineering Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Saint-Gobain

A. Schulman Inc.

Solvay

Tekni-Plex Inc.

Tosoh Usa Inc.

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Trinseo S.A.

Zeon Corporation

Zeus Inc.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

by Materials

Thermosetting Elastomers

hermoplastic Resins (Non-Elastomeric)

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

by Products

Automotive And Aeronautic Hose and Tubing

Hydraulic Hose

Industrial Hose

Industrial Tubing

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automobile

Industrial

Medical

Home Appliances

Others

