Us Substance Abuse Treatment Market to Gain Maximum Value of US$12.43 bn by the End of 2024

U.S. Substance Abuse Treatment Market: Overview

This report on substance abuse treatment, studies the current as well as future prospects of the market across the U.S. Substance abuse refers to the harmful or hazardous use of psychoactive substances, including illicit drugs and alcohol. Excessive use of psychoactive substance can lead to dependence syndrome, that include a strong desire to take drug, difficulties in controlling its use, increased tolerance and sometimes a physical withdrawal state. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered within the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the U.S. substance abuse treatment market with respect to the leading market segments based on abuse type, treatment type, end-users, and region.

The report is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts, with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mail. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various national and international databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2024, considering the macro and micro-environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the substance abuse treatment market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, expenditure, and regulatory requirements.

The market overview section of the report includes qualitative analysis of the overall substance abuse treatment market including the determining factors and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, market trends and opportunities, along with white space analysis. In addition, market attractiveness analysis by country, isotopic application and end-user along with competitive landscape by key players have been provided which explain the intensity of competition in the market considering different geographical locations. The competitive scenario between market players has been evaluated through market share analysis. These factors would help the market players take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and increase their shares in the global market.

U.S. Substance Abuse Treatment Market: Segmentation

The U.S. substance abuse treatment market has been studied based on abuse type, treatment type, and end-users segments. In terms of abuse type, substance abuse treatment market is segmented into alcohol dependence, tobacco/nicotine addiction, and opioid addiction. On the basis of treatment type, substance abuse treatment market is further segmented into alcohol addiction treatment, tobacco or Nicotine addiction treatment and drug abuse treatment. Alcohol addiction treatment is further bifurcated into widely preferred drugs, which includes Disulfiram, Acamprosate and Naltrexone. Tobacco or Nicotine addiction treatment segment is further divided into Nicotine Replacement Treatment and Non-Nicotine Medications.

Nicotine Patch, Nicotine Gum, Nicotine Lozenge, Nicotine Spray, Nicotine Inhaler are the OTCs preferred by addicted considered under Nicotine Replacement Treatment sub-segment. While, Bupropion and Varenicline are the medications used to treat nicotine addiction comes under Non-Nicotine Medications sub-segment. Drug abuse treatment segment is further divided into Methadone, Buprenorphine, and Naltrexone. End-user segment of substance abuse treatment market is divided into outpatient treatment centers, residential treatment centers, and inpatient treatment centers. Outpatient treatment centers is expected to be the most lucrative end-user segment and anticipated to expand at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for these segments has been extensively analyzed based on their utility, effectiveness, sales, and geographic presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all segments, considering 2015 as the base year.

U.S. Substance Abuse Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their share. The report also profiles major players of the substance abuse treatment market on the basis of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in this report include Alkermes, Allergan plc, Cipla Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Sanofi, Purdue Pharma L.P., Mallinckrodt.

The U.S. substance abuse treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Abuse Type

Alcohol Dependence

Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction

Opioid Addiction

By Treatment