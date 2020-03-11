Virtual Private Server Market – BFSI and IT & Telecom Trending Demands

Virtual Private Server Market: Overview

The virtual private server market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a significant role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. The market overview section of the report highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global virtual private server market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The virtual private server market is driven by the increasing emphasis of enterprises on secured hosting. Growing security concerns of enterprises against cybersecurity breaches is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, evolution of virtualization is boosting the growth of the virtual private server market.

The global virtual private server market is expected to grow prominently during the forecast period due to the rapidly growing demand for VPS due to its benefits such as shared cost of services and complete OS access. VPS helps in meeting varying business requirements, VPS can be scaled up and down easily by adding and reducing the resources. As per requirement, the enterprise can vary RAM, CPU, bandwidth, and storage resources to meet particular requirements.

However, limited availability of physical resources is affecting the large-scale adoption of virtual private servers. Furthermore, in unmanaged VPS hosting, the user needs to have strong technical expertise in terms of server security, maintenance, and software updates. Thus, the lack of technical expertise and unavailability of physical resources is limiting the growth of the market.

A key opportunity boosting market growth is the increasing deployment of Windows based servers. VPS is attracting a large customer base due to its cost-effectiveness, flexibility, scalability, and massive processing power. Furthermore, varying hosting processes are also changing the way virtual private servers are being used.

Global Virtual Private Server Market: Competitive Dynamics

Virtual private server providers are expanding their product portfolio through mergers and acquisitions which is providing them a larger customer base.The global virtual private server market includes different players such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., DreamHost, LLC, Endurance Group, GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC, Kamatera, Inc., OVH, Rackspace US, Inc., Savari Technologies Pvt. Ltd (MediaStroke), TekTonic, and United Internet AG.

The virtual private server market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Virtual Private Server Market

By Operating System

Linux

Windows

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-users

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Retail

Medical & Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Others (Transportation, Hospitality)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the virtual private server market with respect to the following geographic segments: