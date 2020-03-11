Vital Wheat Gluten Market : Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments 2016 – 2024

Vital wheat gluten is a type of protein found in wheat in powdered form, which is responsible for giving the wheat breads its shape better elasticity for pizza dough. Vital wheat gluten looks like flour in appearance, but are gluten in powdered form with a high concentration of protein. Vital wheat gluten is obtained by extracting the gluten from wheat, by washing the wheat with water until the starch contents are completely dissolved leaving behind the gluten. Vital wheat gluten is widely used as a substitute for making a vegetarian meat substitute known as seitan. Apart from the high protein content, vital wheat gluten is also rich in essential minerals such as phosphorus, making vital wheat gluten a healthier food option.

The growth of the global vital wheat gluten market is driven by the change in eating habits of the consumers along with inclination of consumers towards healthy foods and rising awareness of health for an active lifestyle. To maintain a healthy lifestyle consumers are deliberately seeking out for healthy food options, with the various health benefits of vital wheat gluten due to its richness in proteins and minerals has made the vital wheat gluten as one of the most sought out healthy food option among the consumers. Vital wheat gluten is widely used for making seitan, a vegetarian substitute for the meat which is popular among the vegetarians and vegans.

The above-mentioned factors are primarily responsible for the growth of vital wheat gluten market globally. Apart from the above-mentioned advantages, vital wheat gluten is also used as a binder for various food products such as meatballs, meatloaf, and tofu among others, which in turn is driving the global market for vital wheat gluten. Furthermore, the rise in disposable income of middle-class population along with significant spending of high-class population on healthy foods are some of the macroeconomic factors that are supplementing the growth of the global vital wheat gluten market. Trends noted in the global vital wheat gluten market is the rise in import of vital wheat gluten among different regions, for instance, North America is a prominent importer of vital wheat gluten from the different regions.

Based on the geographies, global vital wheat gluten market is segmented into five key regions— North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, North America accounts for significant share for vital wheat gluten market, owing to the increasing consumption of vital wheat gluten along with significant import of vital wheat gluten in the region as compared to other regions. Furthermore, governmental agencies such as U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends vital wheat gluten as an ideal non-animal source of protein to be added in consumers’ diet.

These factors are driving the market for vital wheat gluten in the North America market. Europe market for vital wheat gluten is followed by the Asia-Pacific market for vital wheat gluten market which is trailed by the Asia-Pacific market for the vital wheat gluten. Over the forecast period Asia-Pacific vital wheat gluten market is expected to grow significantly owing to the increasing spending on health foods, consumer health awareness and spending on pet foods in the region. Overall, the global market for vital wheat gluten is expected to exhibit a moderate growth rate over the forecast period.