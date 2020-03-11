Water Purification Products Market: Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

Water purification products help remove undesirable chemicals, biological contaminants, suspended solids, and gases contents from contaminated water. The products are available in different forms, price ranges, and features. Water purification methods are based on different processes such as physical, biological, and chemical.

The global water purification products market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Factors such as increase in awareness about water safety and quality, scarcity of potable water resources, increase in health concerns are expected to boost the water purification products market. Moreover, regulatory authorities are adopting participative approaches to make unhygienic water safe for drinking purposes. An increase in population lead to water pollution and water scarcity, which has a negative impact on the water utility business but a positive impact on the growth of the water purification products market.

This is because it boost demand water purification products, which provide clean and safe water supply. Some of the developments in water purification technology are water filtration with nanotechnology, potable products, photocatalytic water purification technology, acoustics nanotube technology, sunspring system, euglena biofiltration system, sun light, and high tech materials. These developments are expected to augment the water purification products market. However, the presence of local and regional suppliers and strong presence of substitutes for water purification products are acting likely to restrain the water purification products market.

The global water purification products market can be segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the market can be classified into devices and solutions. The devices segment can be further divided into water purifier, water softener, water filter, and others. Water purification solutions are available in different forms such as liquid, powder, tablet, gel, and others. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial.

The commercial segment can be further divided into medical, pharmacological, office & farms, municipal, and others. The industries segment can be further classified into water utilities, manufacturing, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into online stores and offline stores. The offline distribution channel segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of international or local brand retail stores across the world.

In terms of geography, the global water purification products market can be classified into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America is expected to hold a major market share, followed by Europe. Adoption of water purification products is expected to rise in North America, due to stringent government regulations concerning water quality. In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are significantly affected by hard water.

As a result, demand for water purification products in the region is estimated to rise in the next few years. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a robust growth rate during the forecast period. Rapid pace of industrialization and heightened focus on agricultural development have led to the generation of large quantities of waste and pollution in this region. This is driving the market in the region. The market in South America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace in the coming years.

Major players operating in the global water purification products market include 3M Purification Inc., Brita, Aquasana, BRITA LP, BWT AG, Aqua America, Pentair, Panasonic, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Groupe Novasep, Culligan International, Asahi Kasei Corporation Dow Water & Process Solutions, H2O Innovation Inc, and GE Water & Process Technologies. Market players are focused on developing new products that will help reduce the usage of water and save energy.