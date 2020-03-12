Automotive Cabin Filter Market Share Set for Broad Growth by 2027

Automotive Cabin Filter Market Introduction

Vehicle filter, such as the cabin filter, prevents undesired particles present in the incoming air from entering the vehicle cabin and pass through its internal parts. Vehicle filters are crucial in the operation of cars as they help filter impurities that enter the vehicle and hamper the functioning of the cabin components. The cabin filter is affects the health of the driver and passengers by preventing dust particles and pollens from entering the cabin of the vehicle, thus protecting the passengers who are allergic to dust and pollen. Automotive cabin filters lend a touch of cleanliness to the interior of the vehicle when there is passenger inside the car. Moreover, the implementation of High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) standards is likely to drive the automotive cabin filter market during forecast period.

Automotive Cabin Filter Market – Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers operating in the automotive cabin filter market are Luman Automotive Systems Pvt Ltd., ALCO Filters Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, A.L Filter, Donaldson Company, Inc., MAHLE GmbH, KN Engineering, Inc., Filtrak BrandT GmbH, North American Filter Corporation, Fildex Filters Canada Corporation, and Siam Filter Products Ltd., Part.

MAHLE GmbH

MAHLE GmbH has been focusing on environment safety since the late 90s. The company believes that by manufacturing technologically advanced products, it can reduce global fuel consumption and emission of air pollutants, thereby improving efficiency. MAHLE GmbH emphasizes on manufacturing high-quality products (without failures and recalls). The company maintains 15 R&D centers across the world to ensure the same. MAHLE GmbH is systematically implementing the dual strategy for its research & development activities.

High replacement rates of automotive cabin filter

The replacement rate of automotive cabin filters varies according to the geographic conditions of the region. For instance, cars running on hilly terrains are likely to witness higher demand for filters than those running on plains. However, for most regions, the need for replacement of automotive cabin filters is high. The general perception is that the average miles after which an automotive cabin filter should be changed is 10,000 to 12,000. Since the average lifespan of a vehicle is much more than 50,000 miles, therefore a vehicle might need more than one cabin filter for proper functioning throughout its lifespan. The lifespan of vehicles is likely to increase in the future owing to technological advancements in automobiles. This, in turn, is anticipated to increase the demand for automotive cabin filters during the forecast period.

Growth and development in the various regions

Asia Pacific and Europe are witnessing significant growth and development. The automotive industry is expanding at a rapid pace in the above mentioned regions. The automotive industry in India, China, the U.K., Germany, and France, has witnessed significant expansion, which in turn is offering notable opportunity to manufacturers of filter systems to penetrate into emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Europe.