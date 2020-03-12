Clamp Meter Market Overview On Revolutionary Trends by 2026

A clamp meter is one of the important electrical test equipment that combines with a basic digital multimeter and a current sensor. A clamp meter can even measure the current around a connected wire or cable, by clamping the device around the wire or cable. Different types of advantages such as easy to operate, measurement safety and convenience among others factors which will continue to attribute toward the growth of the clamp meter market during the forecast period. Additionally, the major factors that propel the growth of the clamp meter market include increasing demand and wide range of applications clamp meter. However, increasing adoption of electronic devices is one of the major factor which is anticipated to fuel the demand for the global clamp meter market in coming years. Rising adoption and growing popularity of these type of devices among different end use industry is poised for a steady growth over the forecast period from 2018-2026. Across the globe, different clamp meter manufacturing companies already integrated onboard thermal imaging in order to remain competitive in the global clamp meter market. Furthermore, maintaining quality standards is essential for clamp meter manufacturers to adhere to the stringent government regulations that are set for different end-use industries in different countries across the world.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

The global clamp meter market has been segmented on the basis of type, operation type, end use industry and geography. Based on type, the market for clamp meter has been segregated into three types which includes bench-top, handheld and mounted. Handheld segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. On the basis of operation type, the global clamp meter market is bifurcated into different types which includes auto ranging, clamp digital and fluke digital among others. The demand for auto ranging clamp meter is increasing compared to other types because of the precise and accurate measurements provided by the auto ranging clamp meter. Moreover, based on end use industry, the market for clamp meter has been separated into different types which includes residential, commercial and industrial.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Again, the industrial segment is segmented into oil and gas, telecommunication, energy and utility, aerospace and defense, manufacturing and automotive among others. In 2017, industrial segment hold the major market share and is expected to remain competitive throughout the forecast period. The market is growing due to the increasing demand for this equipment in different end-use sectors, such as aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, education & government, IT & telecommunications, and automotive. Furthermore, power management applications including power sequencing and power supplies are driving demand for these equipment as engineers strive to maximize their systems’ efficiency. On the flip side, price based competition and strict government rules and regulation with regards to manufacturing of these products acts as an inhibiting factor for growth of the global clamp meter market.

Geographically, clamp meter market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle- East and Africa and South America. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the significantly attractive market for clamp meter manufacturers mainly because of the large-scale industrialization in this part of the world. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness the most auspicious market in the coming years, owing to increasing number of manufacturing companies are continuously focusing to expand their operation and manufacturing units across the different part of Asia Pacific. Across the globe most promising and developing countries in North America to dominate the second market share within next forecast period.

This report explores the major global industry players in detail. Major companies operating in the global clamp meter market are Eltex, Klein Tools, Innova Electronics, Fluke Corporation, Etekcity Corporation, Kaito Electronics, Inc., Craftsman, Amprobe, Mastech Digital, Extech Instrument, And Crenova Ampng others.