Tubing Cutter Market Industry standard Analysis by Global Market Insights by 2027

A tubing cutter is a hand tool which is used to cut pipes. The tool comprises a grasping device and three sharp edged inward by screw which cuts into the pipe as the tool rotates. These tools are majorly used by plumbers to cut pipes as it gives a clean cut to the pipe, is faster, less noisy, and convenient to operate than cutting the pipe using a hacksaw.

Demand for tubing cutters has increased due to increase in construction of residential and commercial buildings. Customers renovating their homes is also expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation was founded in 1924 with headquarters in Brookfield, Wisconsin, United States by A. F. Siebert. The company manufactures more than 500 tools and 3500 accessories for professional and construction use. In August 2018, it introduced a unique professional grade solution to make fast and accurate cuts through a wide array of materials.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was founded in 1843, and is based in New Britain, Connecticut, United States. The company is a manufacturer of industrial tools and household hardware along with security products and locks. It offers various brands such as Stanely, Dewalt, Black+Decker, Craftsman, Irwin, Porter Cable, Facom, Lexon, Lista, Vidmar, Mac Tools, Bostitch, Sonitrol, Proto, and Aero Scout. The company sells tubing cutters under the Lexon brand.

The Emerson Electric Co.

The Emerson Electric Co. was founded in 1980 by John W. Emerson and is headquartered at Ferguson, Missouri, United States. The company provides various solutions such as automation solutions and commercial & residential solutions. It sells tubing cutters under commercial and residential solutions.

Some of the key players operating in the global tubing cutter market include Tools Plus, Rex International USA, Inc., DiversiTech Corporation, Rothenberger, Reed Manufacturing Company, Festo Group, Stride Tool LLC, Ritchie Engineering Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Huskie Tools, General Tools & Instruments LLC, H.T Mould Inc. and Klein Tools, Inc.

Growth in Construction of New Buildings

Demand for new buildings has risen in developing countries due to increasing population. Demand for new office spaces have grown multifold in India, Canada, Germany, etc. with the increasing trend of startups. The focus has shifted to sustainable buildings due to introduction of various norms and regulations for construction companies.

Rise in Urbanization

Various governments are spending more on infrastructure in the light of increasing urbanization. Rain water harvesting and drainage systems in urban areas are improving through better piping systems in cities, all because of modernization. Renovation of old buildings and reconstruction of old buildings are driving the market.

Paradigm Shift of Manufacturers in the Emerging Asia Pacific Region

Global manufacturers are setting up their manufacturing plants and increasing distribution partners in countries such as India and China. These manufacturers are trying to capture the Asia Pacific market with the rise in number of commercial and residential buildings.