5G Chipset Market: Full In-depth Analysis by Top Key Players, Regional Outlook, Latest Trend and Forecast to 2026

The global 5G chipset market is expected to reach value of US$ 20,195.8 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 44.01% from 2019 to 2026. According to the report, the global 5G chipset market is expected to continue to be influenced by commercialization of the 5G network technology across the globe in the next few years. North America is projected to lead the global market, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of above 47% between 2019 and 2026.

7nm to be the rapidly expanding segment during the forecast period

Based on type, the 5G chipset market has been segmented into 7nm, 10nm, and others. The 7nm segment is estimated to hold a major market share, in terms of revenue, by 2019. The 7nm manufacturing process is highly preferred by chipmakers, as its use reduces the chip size and offers enhanced performance and lower power consumption.

Devices segment to hold the leading market share by 2019

In terms of deployment, the 5G chipset market has been divided into devices, customer premises equipment, and network infrastructure equipment. The customer premises equipment segment is expected to account for a major share, in terms of revenue, by 2019, owing to large-scale deployment of 5G chipsets in smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and other consumer electronics devices.

North America to continue to hold a significant share of the global market

North America is expected to hold the maximum share of the global 5G chipset market during the forecast period. This is primarily attributable to the increasing demand for 5G chipsets in order to help in commercialization of the 5G technology in the region.

5G chipsets are gaining popularity across the Asia Pacific region, especially in developing economies such as China and India. This can be attributed to significant rise in the number of smartphone users and increasing demand for high-speed Internet in the region.

Furthermore, the market in Middle East & Africa is witnessing steady growth, owing to the increasing number of 5G trials being conducted in the region by various telecom operators. This presents significant growth opportunities to the 5G chipset market.

Samsung, Qorvo Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom, Anokiwave, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and MediaTek, Inc. are key players operating in the 5G chipset market. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, product implementation expertise, key contracts, offerings of 5G chipsets, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.