5HT3 Receptor Antagonists Market Profitable Strategic Report, Competitive Landscape, Industry Improvement 2025

5HT3 receptor antagonists, also called serotonin blockers, is group of drugs used for the prevention and treatment of nausea and vomiting caused after chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and post-operative surgical procedures. 5HT3 is an abbreviation of 5-hydroxytryptamine, also called serotonin. Serotonin is a chemical substance produced by nerve cells that sends signal between these cells and are most commonly found in the digestive tract. After chemotherapy or radiation therapy and post-operative surgical procedures, the inner linings of gastrointestinal tracts release serotonin chemical, which acts as neurotransmitter and stimulates the nerves involved in the vomit reflux. These drugs prevent serotonin from binding to 5HT3 receptors in the small intestine, and prevent the likelihood of nausea and vomiting after chemo or radiation therapy. 5HT3 drugs are also used to prevent nausea and vomiting caused due anesthesia given before surgery. Five different types of serotonin blockers are available: dolasetron, granisetron, ondansetron, tropisetron, and palonosetron. These drugs are being widely used in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers where chemotherapy and radiation therapy procedures are frequently performed.

The global 5HT3 receptor antagonists market is projected to be driven by high prevalence and rise in incidence of different types of cancer. According to Cancer Research UK, over 14.1 million new cases of cancer occurred worldwide in 2012. Moreover, 70% to 80 % of cancer patients are affected by chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) and 50% to 80% patients are affected by radiation-induced nausea and vomiting (RNIV). Increase in number of patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy owing to well-established health care facilities, high health care expenditure per capita, and favorable medical reimbursement policies in developed nations has contributed to the growth of the global 5HT3 receptor antagonists market. Moreover, increase in applications of these drugs in post-operative surgical procedures for the prevention and treatment of nausea and vomiting is likely to boost demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, new drug approval for the treatment of acute to severe CINV, RINV, and post-operative induced nausea and vomiting presents significant opportunities for global players operating in this market. Increased R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the development of highly effective and efficient drugs with minimum side effects is projected to fuel demand for 5HT3 receptor antagonists during the forecast period.

The global 5HT3 receptor antagonists market can be segmented based on product type, application, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be categorized into first generation and second generation. Dolasetron, granisetron, and ondansetron are included in the first generation receptor antagonists. Palonosetron is a second-generation serotonin blocker. The second generation receptor antagonists segment is projected to account for leading share of the global 5HT3 receptor antagonists market. Based on application, the global 5HT3 receptors antagonists market can be segmented into CINV, RINV, and post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV). The CINV segment is expected to dominate the global market, with exponential growth rate during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global 5HT3 receptors antagonists market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global market owing to high prevalence and incidence of cancer. In 2016, an estimated 1,685,210 new cases of cancer were diagnosed and 595,650 people are likely to succumb to cancer in the U.S. Rise in incidence of cancer in Asia Pacific, increase in access to health care facilities for chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and surge in disposable income make Asia Pacific the fastest growing market for 5HT3 receptors antagonists during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global 5HT3 receptors antagonists market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Heron Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Eisai, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Helsinn Holding S.A., Sanofi, Midatech Pharma US, Inc., Kyowa Kirin, Inc., and Tesaro, Inc.

