Acephate Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

Acephate is an organophosphate foliar insecticide sold as a soluble powder, as emulsifiable concentrates, as pressurized aerosol, and in tree injection systems and granular formulations. It is basically an insecticide made of esters of phosphoric acid. It is used primarily for control of aphids, including resistant species, in vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, tomatoes and lettuce. Acephate is an organophosphate insecticide. It is used on food crops, citrus trees, as a seed treatment, on golf courses, and in commercial or institutional facilities. In addition, it is used in horticulture on roses and greenhouse ornamentals. Acephate controls caterpillars, sawflies and thrips and by direct application to mounds, it is effective in destroying imported fire ants.

One of the primary factors driving acephate market is the growing agriculture industry. The increased crop production to cater to the growing population makes the usage of agrochemicals essential on farmlands. Acephate plays a very important role in farming activities. The growing agriculture industry and necessity of faster crop production are the main drivers for the market of acephate. The market of acephate is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. However, acephate emits toxic fumes of phosphorus, nitrogen, and sulfur oxides when heated to decomposition. Symptoms of exposure to acephate include a slight irritation of eyes and skin. The EPA classifies acephate as a “possible human carcinogen.” For instance, when animals are fed acephate in their diets for two years, a greater number of them had liver or adrenal gland tumors These parameters may hamper the market growth of acephate in the near future.

Acephate can kill target insects when they touch it or eat it. When insects eat acephate, their bodies turn it into a chemical called methamidophos, which is another, stronger insecticide. Acephate is less toxic in mammals because mammal bodies do not turn it into methamidophos very well. Acephate and methamidophos affect the nervous system, causing over-activity in the nerves, muscles, or brain. Acephate is absorbed into plants, so insects that feed on treated plants may eat acephate.

In terms of global demand, Asia Pacific region is estimated to acquire the lead position for acephate over the forecast period. Currently, China is the highest importer for the acephate market. Morevoer, with increase in production of acephate in past few years, China is likely to lead the export markets by 2020, followed by India and Japan owing to a fast paced demand. The U.S. and Germany are the leading acephate producing countries in North America and Europe respectively. They are expected to show similar trend over the forecast period.

The U.S. is considered as mature market for acephate imports. However, the export markets are estimated to show demand in next few years. Europe is anticipated to decline in domestic as well as the global acephate market. Other European countries such as France and Italy are likely to become the largest consumers of acephate. Rest of the world region, especially Africa is estimated to show potential markets over the coming years.

At present, manufacturers such as Bayer Crop Science AG, Drexel Chemical Company, Gujarat Pesticides Private Limited and Kenvos Biotech Company Limited dominate the carbaryl market.