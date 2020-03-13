Aesthetic Implants Market Growth Probability, Key Vendors and Future Scenario Up To 2025

Aesthetic implants are used for cosmetic as well as reconstructive procedures. These implants are used to enhance the aesthetic looks of an individual by rectifying the deformities caused due to trauma, accidents, and congenital disorders. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), about 1.7 million implant procedures were conducted worldwide in 2014. Reduction in cultural prohibitions and social taboos is responsible for increase in the number of aesthetic procedures across the world. Increasing consciousness about the importance of personal appearance and personality development is contributing to the market growth for aesthetic implants.

Improvement and innovation of products aimed to improve patient satisfaction and recovery period are motivating people to undergo cosmetic procedures. Implant innovation can be seen in the use of cohesive gels and improved tissue expansion products. Cohesive gels in products, such as Mentor’s MemoryShape line and Sientra’s HSC products, allow for a better attachment to the native breast tissue, creating a more natural feel to the implant after recovery. The end result of all these innovations promises to improve patients’ satisfaction and the opportunity to draw in new patients for whom the value proposition of prior generation implants was insufficient. The introduction and market adoption of these products are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The global aesthetic implants market can be segmented on the basis of type of implant and region. Based on type of implant, the market can be segmented into dental implants, facial implants, breast implants, and others (calf implants, buttock implants, pectoral implants, penile implants, and ear implants). The facial implants segment is further segmented into cheek implants, chin implants, and nasal implants. The dental implants segment is further categorized into endosteal implants and subperiosteal implants. On the basis of region, the market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of geography, North America accounts for the largest market share in terms of revenue, followed by Europe. The dominance of these two regions is due to high number of research activities, high adoption of premium priced innovative aesthetic solutions, and high disposable income. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in medical tourism, growing awareness among people about aesthetic implants, and developing health care infrastructure in countries such as India, China, and Malaysia are likely to support the market growth for aesthetic implants.

The global aesthetic implants market is witnessing a significant growth due to rapidly rising geriatric population, increasing disposable income, and growing prevalence of oral and breast cancer. Rise in geriatric population directly affects the growth and development of the dental implants segment as elderly people are more likely to lose their teeth. According to the World Health Organization, the global geriatric population was about 524 million in 2010 and is anticipated to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. Moreover, the world population is aging at a rapid pace, especially the developed nations such as the U.S., Japan, and Germany. Therefore, consistent increase in the geriatric population across the world has been identified as one of the major factors fueling the growth of the aesthetic implants market. However, one of the restraining factors of the market is the regulatory hurdle associated with gaining approval for implant products in major markets, especially from the U.S. FDA. The approval process for these devices is longer and costlier, requiring extensive clinical trials to prove the safety and efficacy of the products since these are inserted into the body.

Allergan, Plc., AVINENT Implant System, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Establishment Labs S.A., Mentor Worldwide LLC, GC Aesthetics, Institut Straumann AG, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. are some of the major players operating in the global aesthetic implants market.

