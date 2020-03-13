Airport Information System Market – Key Opportunities, Movement and Projections 2018-2023

Market Overview:

The growing importance of harnessing real-time information is driving the popularity of flight information display systems (FIDS). Increased investment in the aviation sector in fast-developing countries such as China, India, Mexico among others is creating new growth avenues for market players. Rapid infrastructure development coupled with the exponential growth in passenger volume in these countries is reflecting favorably on the global airport information systems market. In advanced economies, the focus has shifted towards promoting innovation in the aviation sector, which is also propelling the market growth.

Request for Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7677

As per the latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global airport information system market is expected to reach a valuation in excess of USD 5,700 Mn by the year 2023, reflecting a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period.

Modernization of airports to accommodate the evolving operational requirements is necessitating the adoption of cutting-edge airport information systems. However, these systems remain susceptible to cyber threats, which continues to undermine their market potential.

Segmental Analysis:

The segmental analysis of the market is conducted on the basis of systems, type, and platform and region.

By systems, the market has been segmented into airport operation control centre (AOCC) and departure control system (DCS). The AOCC segment is further sub-segment into cargo handling, resource management, flight dispatch and others. The DCS segment is further sub-segmented into flight information display system, passenger check-in & boarding, and weather monitoring system. In 2017, the AOCC segment was valued at USD 2,467.1 M and is expected to witness an impressive growth in 2019 and beyond. Increased efforts to modernize airports is supporting the adoption of AOCC. By type, the market has been segmented into passenger system and non-passenger system. In terms of revenue, close to two-third share of the market was represented by the passenger system segment in 2017. In addition, the segment is poised to grow at 7.63% CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily owing to the growing application of passenger system in airport check-in process. Integration of these systems allow a faster check-in process and a smoother boarding process. By platform, the market has been segmented into non-aeronautical systems and aeronautical systems. The aeronautical systems segment commanded the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to exhibit 7.75% CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The segment is likely to retain its top position over 2023. Rapid adoption of information systems in airports is driving the growth of the segment.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies profiled in the report include SITA, Thales Group, Amadeus IT Group SA, Siemens AS, Collins Aerospace, Gentrack, Inform GmbH, Resa Airport Data Systems, Ikusi, and IBM.

Access Full Summary of Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/airport-information-systems-market-7677

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312