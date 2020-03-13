Aliphatic Polycarbonate Market | Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2026

Global Aliphatic Polycarbonate Market: Overview

Polycarbonate is a polymer that possesses repeating carbonate backbone (-O-C(O)-O-) in its structure. It is a strong material that is available in various grades; some of them are optically transparent. Beneficial properties of polycarbonate include easy workability, molding, and thermoforming. As a result, it is used in a large number of applications across various end-user industries. Polycarbonate falls between the categories of commodity plastics and engineered plastics due to its features such as resistance to temperature and impact coupled with optical properties.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Aliphatic polycarbonate (APC) refers to the polycarbonate, wherein there is absence of aromatic groups between the carbonate linking. Aliphatic polycarbonate (APC) were first manufactured in the laboratory at DuPont, one of the leading manufacturer of chemicals, around 1930s. These synthetically produced Aliphatic polycarbonate (APC) exhibited high susceptibility to hydrolysis and low melting points. These properties were considered inferior to those exhibited by other polymers that were developed during the same period such as polyamides (PA), poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA)), and polyesters. As a result, APCs were not pursued commercially and their applications were limited.

Global Aliphatic Polycarbonate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Developments in polymerization techniques have been carried out in order to overcome the limitation of Aliphatic polycarbonate (APC) being conventionally utilized as low molecular weight (LMW) oligomeric intermediates for its copolymerization with other polymers. Recent innovations in the APCs market have made possible to cross the limitations in the synthesis of high molecular weight (HMW) APCs. Furthermore, utilization of other new monomers in the synthesis process of APCs has allowed the production of a variety of aliphatic polycarbonates with different chemical compositions and structures.

Aliphatic Polycarbonates were initially recommended as alternative materials for packaging, films, and rigid plastics applications. However, their industrial applications are currently limited to their usage as intermediates in the production of LMW polycarbonate polyols and as macro-monomers in the synthesis of polyurethane and other polymers.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Production of Aliphatic polycarbonate (APC) is carried out by processes such as poly-condensation process between aliphatic polyol with dialkyl carbonate; copolymerization of carbon dioxide with epoxides; and ring-opening polymerization (ROP) of cyclic carbonate monomers. Substantial advancements have been carried out to develop each technique over the last two decades.

Early research in Aliphatic polycarbonate (APC) primarily focused on improvement of thermal stability and mechanical properties of poly(trimethylene carbonate). The research consisted of its blending with polymers having complementary properties to poly(trimethylene carbonate) in order to synthesize engineering thermoplastics. However, the study encountered limited commercial success.

Recent developments in the research toward the improvement of APCs include utilization of carbon dioxide in materials in order to lower greenhouse gases, as well as to compensate to the shortage in the supply of conventional petroleum fuel. Use of CO 2 in the process has been encouraged by the rise in concerns regarding greenhouse gas pollution from CO 2 . Production of APCs from CO 2 as primary carbon source is an attractive opportunity for the Aliphatic Polycarbonate Market as carbon footprint in the environment is increasing exponentially. This method can help save resources. Furthermore, products formed through this method can be biocompatible and biodegradable. Thus, APCs could be suitable for a wide range of applications in construction and biomedical purposes.

Currently, the production of Aliphatic polycarbonate (APC) is on a small scale. They are primarily used as toughening agents in adhesives, as binders in ceramic compositions and metallic pastes, and in modification of polyolefin resins. Addition of APCs to polyolefins can achieve high strength and stretchability under high-speed stretching, which enhances their impact resistance. Other applications of Aliphatic polycarbonate (APC) include biodegradable plastics (starch/PPC blends), thick film pastes, and 3D printing of ceramics.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Global Aliphatic Polycarbonate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the Aliphatic Polycarbonate Market include Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Empower Materials, and Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-cas Chemical Co. Ltd.