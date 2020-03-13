An unbiased frame of reference on Temperature Stable Polyester Films Market Growth

Flexible packaging has consolidated itself in the world of packaging and has been a key contributor to packaging’s success due to overall cost saving, ease of handling and convenience feature. Temperature stable polyester films have applications in a wide range of industries, including the electrical and electronics, food & beverage industry, the pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics industry, and among others. Dimensional stability of temperature stable polyester films at a temperature above 150°C is one of the most important quality used in the various applications especially printed electronics.

Temperature stable polyester films are categorized as thermally stable within 500-700 gauge range. Due to low shrinkage properties of temperature stable polyester films, it is best suited for the optical application. In addition, the temperature stable polyester film has excellent high-temperature properties, high clarity, and strength along with better oxygen and carbon dioxide barrier properties providing perfect solution for flexible displays and touch screens.

Global Temperature Stable Polyester Films Market: Dynamics

Due to continuous technological progress in the field of electrical and electronics, photovoltaics and other technical and packaging applications, the growth of packaging films such as temperature stable polyester film, shrink film, EVOH film etc. are surging the market. Some properties of temperature stable polyester film such as the thinner substrate with uniform, low shrinkage and incredibly smooth surface are the trends for temperature stable polyester films market.

As temperature stable polyester films are replacing a rigid glass substrate, the requirements for these films may be demanding during the forecast period. The physical, thermal, chemical and electrical properties have made temperature stable polyester films valuable in the wide range of markets including industries producing videotapes, flexible circuity graphic arts, etc. Furthermore, temperature stable polyester films are well suited for high-temperature food contact applications which may boost temperature stable polyester film market during the forecast period. The threat of substitutes like biaxially oriented polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) film which has better thermal properties than temperature stable polyester films, may hamper the growth of temperature stable polyester films market during the forecast period.

Global Temperature Stable Polyester Films Market: Segmentation

Globally, the temperature stable polyester films market is segmented on the basis of thickness, application type, and end use industries which are further segments as follows:

On the basis of thickness, the global temperature stable polyester films market is segmented as:

< 50 microns

51 – 100 microns

101 – 150 microns

151 – 200 microns

201 – 250 microns

>250 microns

On the basis application, the global temperature stable polyester films market is segmented as:

Display

Sensors

Appliances

Cable and wire insulation

Flexible conductors/Flat cables

Flexible printed circuits

Insulation for electrical machines (motors, transformers)

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global temperature stable polyester films market is segmented as:

Electrical and electronics

Manufacturing

Food

Liquids

Instant food

Confectionery

Bakery

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Temperature Stable Polyester Films Market: Regional Outlook

Emerging economies like India and China from APAJ region is projected to register highest CAGR in temperature stable polyester films market during forecast period. The growth of consumer flexible packaging in the region will fuel the growth of the temperature stable polyester films market further. North America is expected to have the larger share of temperature stable polyester films because of high adoption of packaging in almost every sector by the manufacturers in the region. Overall, global temperature stable polyester films market is expected to have moderate growth during the forecast period.

