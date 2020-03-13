Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Industry: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2025

ARB drugs are found to have least number of side effects in patients / users, which in turn increases its demand and hence is more preferred than other hypertension drugs. ARBs are gaining popularity as they have the capability of improving the quality of life of the patients. Unlike ACEIs (Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors), ARMs do not cause cough or danger of swelling of the lips, throat, or tongue. Moreover, growth in patient population is augmenting the market for ARBs drugs. These drugs are generally preferred over other drugs, as certain studies have suggested that AMBs are also effective in preventing stroke and dementia. Loss of exclusivity leading to increased generic competition, is major restraint for growth of angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market. Furthermore, compared to ARBs, ACIEs have special advantage for patients with diabetic nephropathy and those suffering from chronic kidney diseases, resulting in dysfunction of kidneys. Moreover, patent expiry of antihypertensive drugs, such as, Benicar and Diovan hinders the growth of the angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market.

In 2018, FDA recalled the list of valsartan drugs as it is linked to cancer, and is anticipated to affect the angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market. Increasing cases of hypertension, heart failure, obesity, unhealthy lifestyle choices are boosting the demand for ARBs. However, growing commercial availability of ARBs as a generic medicine is leading to adverse effects in patients, resulting in hospitalization or consultation.

The global angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market can be segmented on the basis of region, application, and distribution channel. Based on the application, ARBs are used majorly in the treatment of hypertension, cardiovascular risks, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market caters to hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. Based on region, the global angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. North America dominates the global angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market due to availability of accurate treatment options, advanced health care infrastructure, and early diagnosis process. Increasing obesity rate in North America is also one of the reasons for the dominance of the region on the global market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Leading players operating in the global angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) market include Daichii Sankyo, Lupin, Novartis, Abbvie, Takeda, AstraZeneca, and Zydus Cadila.

