Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattress Market Cost Analysis, Revenue And Highlights On Evolution With Its Important Types And Application 2026

An increase in trauma and traffic accident cases around the world is one of the major factors driving the global anti-decubitus dynamic mattress market. For instance, according to a report published by the World Health Organization in 2018, approximately 90% of the world’s fatalities on roads occur in lower and middle income countries, and each year 1,250,000 individuals die due to road accidents. The survey also showed that individuals aged between 15 and 44 years accounted for 48% of road accident deaths occurring globally. An increase in road accident cases has also augmented the prevalence of cases of patients with paralysis due to spinal cord and brain injuries. For instance, according to a report published by the World Health Organization in 2013, every year, approximately 0.25 to 0.5 million people suffer from spinal cord injuries, with the incidence rate estimated to be 40 to 80 cases per 100,000 persons globally. Also, the report discovered that 90% of these spinal cord injuries were due to traumatic conditions. However, the share of non-traumatic spinal cord injuries appears to be increasing.

This is expected to drive the growth of the global anti-decubitus dynamic mattress market in the coming years. However, high maintenance cost related to the use of anti-decubitus dynamic mattresses is anticipated to hamper the global anti-decubitus dynamic mattress market.

The global anti-decubitus dynamic mattress market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and geography. Based on product, the global anti-decubitus dynamic mattress market can be categorized into foam mattresses, air cushion mattresses, and others. In terms of end-user, the global anti-decubitus dynamic mattress market can be classified into hospitals, nursing homes, and others.

Based on geography, the global anti-decubitus dynamic mattress market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global anti-decubitus dynamic mattress market due to the availability of better treatment options and rapid changes in lifestyle among people. Moreover, an increase in harmful lifestyle choices such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and drug use among youngsters is expected to propel the number of accidents and traumatic cases. This is anticipated to drive the anti-decubitus dynamic mattress market in North America. Europe holds a prominent share of the global anti-decubitus dynamic mattress market, owing to factors such as the availability of advanced treatment facilities and a rise in the adoption of advanced technology in anti-decubitus dynamic mattresses. Moreover, a rise in the prevalence of cases of paralysis due to an increase in injuries and trauma in the region is expected to boost the anti-decubitus dynamic mattresses market.

Key players operating in the global anti-decubitus dynamic mattress market include EHOB, Inc., Permobil, Stryker, Malvestio Spa – P.Iva, Drive DeVilbiss Sidhil Ltd., Hill-Rom Services Inc., APEX MEDICAL CORP, LINET, and Hirtz & Co. KG..

