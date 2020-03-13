Athletes Foot (Tinea pedis) Treatment Market Trends, Vendors, Industry Status, Applications, Forecast 2018 – 2026

Athlete’s foot (Tinea pedis) is a fungal infection, caused by different types of fungi including Trichophyton, Epidermophyton, and Microsporum. The athlete’s foot fungus attacks the keratin rich tissues such as skin, nail, and hair. These fungus dwell there because these have enzymatic ability to decompose keratin. Keratin is a fibrous structural protein that is primarily found in nail, hair, and outer layers of human skin. Moreover, these fungus need warm and moist environment for survival and growth. These are commonly found in shower areas of swimming pools and gym. Athlete’s foot is a contagious disease, which can easily spread through contact with infected individuals. Common symptoms of tinea pedis are itching, red blisters between the toes or on the sole, and dry flaky skin on the feet.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/8251

Athlete’s foot infection can be diagnosed by detecting the disease symptoms, clinical testing, and a skin lesion potassium hydroxide (KOH) examination. Potassium hydroxide (KOH) examination is the most common test for athlete’s foot. Potassium hydroxide (KOH) destroys the normal cells and leaves the fungal cells undamaged, so that these are easily observed under a microscope. Prevalence of athlete’s foot is higher among in men because they are more exposed to nail trauma due to usage of occlusive footwear. Presently, athlete’s foot affects over 15% of the global population. Athlete’s foot is often treated with over-the-counter (OTC) antifungal medications such as miconazole, terbinafine, clotrimazole, tolnaftate, and butenafine. In March 1999, terbinafine hydrochloride (Lamisil) was the first drug approved for athlete’s foot treatment.

Increase in awareness about fungal infections and rise in incidence of such infections across the world are projected to drive the global athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment market during the forecast period. Additionally, continuously increasing unhygienic environment in populated cities of the world and popularity of over-the-counter antifungal drugs for dermal infection are anticipated to drive the global athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment market in the near future. However, side effects of antifungal drugs such as allergic reactions over the skin, liver damage, and increase in resistance developed by fungi are likely to restrain the global athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment market.

The global athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment market can be segmented based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the global market can be categorized into antifungals antibiotics, steroids, and others. Based on route of administration, the global athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment market can be bifurcated into topical antifungals and oral antifungals. In terms of distribution channel, the global market can be divided into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the global athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market because of major players concentrated in the U.S. resulting in extensive research and development for developing better drugs. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment during the forecast period, due to rise in prevalence of fungal infection and increase in awareness about new treatment options. The athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to increase in awareness about personal hygiene and better access to health care.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/8251

Key players operating in the global athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment market are Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Quinnova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cardinal Health, Novartis AG, Merck & Co, Inc., Bayer Healthcare LLC, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation, and Johnson and Johnson Healthcare.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.