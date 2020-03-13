Backup Power Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025 – Aggreko, Bloom Energy, Caterpillar, Cummins

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Backup Power Market 2019 – Industry Status and Outlook with Latest Updates of Market 2025”.



Power outages can be caused due to natural calamities, overload, or equipment failures. It is a recurring problem that disrupts the operations in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

The monetary losses incurred vary from sector to sector and can run into millions. Therefore, to minimize the losses and stay protected against utility power outages, backup power systems are being adopted where the momentary power outages do not disrupt the operations. For instance, installing a diesel generator for emergency backup can meet the full load that it is designed for under 10 seconds.

The availability of diverse backup power systems is one of the primary drivers for market growth. Traditionally, diesel power generators were used for backup power due to their relatively low price and the easy availability of diesel. However, over the years the increasing emission concerns due to the utilization of traditional power generators has led to the rise of alternate sources such as battery energy storage systems, hybrid power, and fuel cells. APAC is the fastest-growing segment of the backup power market, expected to showcase a CAGR of nearly 6% through the forecast period.

The unreliability of grid power infrastructure in the developing countries of the region has created a strong need for backup power sources. The EU is encouraging distributed generation by providing feed in tariffs and incentives, which is driving the installation of off-grid energy systems such as fuel cells and battery energy storage systems.

The global Backup Power market is valued at 14900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 22000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Backup Power volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Backup Power market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aggreko

Bloom Energy

Caterpillar

Cummins

LG Chem

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diesel Generator

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-Residential

