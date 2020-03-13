Bakery Mixer Market Competitive Dynamics and Global Outlook 2026

A bakery mixer is an industrial equipment which replaces manual labor through a mechanical system that allows to produce, continuously, large quantities of dough. The equipment is designed to prepare food, chemicals, ceramic dough, or other products. Bakers produce diverse products such as breads, muffins, cakes, biscuits, and pizzas. Bakery mixers consists of adjustable equipment that is extensively used in commercial and industrial bakeries. There are two main types of mixers, planetary mixers and spiral mixers. A planetary mixer has a non-rotating, fixed bowl.

The name planetary mixer comes from the system used in the equipment that mixes the dough in the planets rotation direction. The planetary mixers are ideal to produce pastry products such as batters, creams, emulsions, and other sophisticated desserts which require faster, larger, and powerful rotation movements. The bowl is latched to the base of the machine and elevated into the mixing position, and inversely lowered to remove the bowl. Different types of attachments are available for these type of mixers. Standard attachments include a dough hook, whip, and paddle. Planetary mixers are available in full floor models and tabletop, to suit the customer’s production needs.

Bakery mixer size is decided by the available mixing bowl volume, which is often measured in quarts. Spiral mixer is another type of bakery mixer, the main function of spiral mixer is to delicately mix bread dough, enabling it to develop gluten structure, while not overworking the dough. This is achieved with the spiral hook which spins as the bowl of the mixer rotates to knead the dough. The advantage to this process is that the spiral hook kneads only a part of the entire dough mass at a given time. This helps friction heat low, producing a more homogeneous mix.

The global bakery mixer market is expected to expand at a considerable pace in the next few years. Emergence of several startup bakeries across the globe, increase in demand for replacements and upgrades of bakery mixer globally, and surge in demand for bakery products are the key factor driving the bakery mixer market. Also, increasing focus of the baker mixer manufacturers towards providing mixers incorporated with the latest technology and improved reliability is another factor driving the bakery mixer market.

Moreover, increase in demand for breads and bread products around the globe encourage entrepreneurs to start new bakery manufacturing plants and bakery stores. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for bakery machinery, such as bread dough mixers, thus boosting the bakery mixer market. Additionally, availability of financing and leasing options help startups to purchase bakery mixers and other equipment.