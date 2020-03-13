Bio-services Market Research Study Growth and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Global Bio-services Market: Overview

The highly salient and high interest bio-services sector has almost lived up to its initial potential substantially when its progress is tracked over the last couple of years. The revenue and volume figures from bio-service include contract manufacturing, contract research, and clinical research. Many industry analysts and leaders are confident about the potential and prospects of the bio-services sector.

For instance, a few years ago, there were approximately 120 clinical trials subcontracted to India and about 11 were enumerated officially with the Clinical Trial Registry of India (CTRI). At present, as many as 600 trials of new drugs, medical devices, treatments, and surgical procedures are ongoing in India. With the inherent cost advantages and the high investments and consolidation, it is expected that new set-ups and subsidiaries of bio-pharma manufacturers and research labs, in new sites along with clinical data management is anticipated to bode well for the growth of this sector across the globe.

Over the coming years, chief pharmaceutical and biotech companies across the world are expected to slant their selections in the favor of complete value service providers of bio-services instead of playing on the incurring costs alone. This is fundamental to choices that affect the strategic benefits and not the cost-led or short-term goals.

IT services essential for clinical data management and validation skills are expected to add incentive to the progress of the global bio-services market, past the bioequivalence and bioavailability studies that dominate the industry at present day. Possibly the utmost inspiring aspect for this sector is that it rides on an optimistic macro-environment and development outlook of the complete biotech industry.

The research publication is a broad examination of the growth trajectory in terms of the historical, current, and future opportunities of the global bio-services market. It provides an assessment of the dynamics that are expected to affect the growth of the market and the predominant trends have also been stated in the study. The report also presents a diverse outlook of the competitive picture of the market through the value chain and Porter’s five forces analysis. The report mentions the research and development projects, mergers and acquisitions, details on collaborations and licensing. The study provides insights into the marketing strategies, products, and shares of the key players operating in the global bio-services market.

The outsourcing of clinical trials, drug discovery, and contract manufacturing has recently emerged as a trend in several developed economies. As a result of this, the bio-services market is also growing robustly in developing countries such as China, Thailand, Malaysia, and India as these countries are investing in the research and development projects for the development of innovative bio-services. The bio-services also has potential opportunities in emerging economies owing to the regulatory support by governments, easy raw material availability, and cheap labor. The global bio-service industry is likely to surge ahead of other bio-technology applications due to its low operating costs. Various institutions and organizations are investing in the research and development projects to reduce the lengthy process time span in clinical trials. This is one of the primary driving factors of the global bio-services industry. The market growth is further expected to be propelled by the rising awareness among consumers regarding bio-services and government initiatives in the emerging economies.

The primary inhibiting factor for the growth of the market is the requirement of a large amount of capital investment which is required for the purpose of employing skilled manpower for the clinical drug trials, which may take a time of seven years to reach a resolution. However, the adoption of bio-services is likely to be stimulated by the progress of the pharmaceutical industry across the globe and the growth in the number of health-conscious consumers.